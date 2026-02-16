Five Big 12 Quarterbacks With Conference Championship Potential

With the 2026 season on the horizon, there are several new quarterbacks in the Big 12 with hopes of a conference title and a College Football Playoff berth. With a number of new signal-callers looking to contend for the Big 12, which five stand out among the rest?

This also leaves one question for Colorado fans. Can redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis lead the Buffaloes to a the Big 12 title game?

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up prior to a game against the South Florida Bulls at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Drew Mestemaker transfers from North Texas after a very impressive season. Mestemaker led the nation in passing yards with 4,379 yards and was tied for second nationally in passing touchdowns. It was clear he was one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.

Mestemaker follows coach Eric Morris and offensive coordinator Sean Brophy to Oklahoma State, which will do a lot for success in 2026. Mestemaker also joins former North Texas teammates Caleb Hawkins, Wyatt Young, and Miles Coleman at Oklahoma State.

With all the continuity Mestemaker has at his new school, along with his production in 2025, he could be one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 and give Oklahoma State a great chance to compete in 2026.

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws the ball during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Brendan Sorsby transfers over from Cincinnati to a Texas Tech team that needed an upgrade at the quarterback position. Sorsby provides just that. In his last two seasons at Cincinnati, he showed his arm talent with 5,613 passing yards and 45 passing touchdowns.

However, he is not just a passer; he is also a runner. Since 2024, Sorsby has rushed for 1,027 yards and 18 touchdowns. His 6-3 and 225-pound frame has made it tough for defenses to decide how to limit him as a runner and as a passer.

Sorsby’s ability to be effective as a passer and runner gives him a chance to be one of the Big 12’s top quarterbacks and become a prime candidate for the 2027 NFL draft. Texas Tech needed an upgrade at quarterback, and they got much more than an upgrade, potentially aplayer who can lead them on a deep College Football Playoff run.

Bear Bachmeier, BYU Cougars

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier returns after a very successful season, in which the Cougars were able to have a second palace finish in the Big 12. As a bonus, the Cougars won the Pop-Tart Bowl, and Bachmeier was named MVP of the game.

For the season, Bachmeier passed for 3,033 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added 527 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground, showcasing his dual-threat ability. With his sophomore season on the horizon, Bachmeier is poised to improve overall and help BYU once again compete for a Big 12 title alongside coach Kalani Sitake.

MORE: New Big 12 Football Rankings After Finalized Recruiting Classes

MORE: Former Player Doesn't Hold Back on Deion Sanders Criticism

MORE: Colorado's Deion Sanders Has Social Media Buzzing With Unreleased Cleats

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats

Redshirt senior Noah Fifita enters his fifth season and third as the starter with Arizona. His experience with a single team should help him through spring and give the Wildcats a chance to have a very successful season in 2026.

In 2025, Fifita recorded 3,228 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns while taking great care of the ball. Fifta also added his rushing ability as he contributed 216 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

As one of the more experienced quarterbacks in the country, Arizona will look to build on its 2025 campaign. With Fifita again leading the way, a Big 12 title is within grasp for the Wildcats.

DJ Lagway, Baylor Bears

Quarterback DJ Lagway transfers over from the Florida Gators after very up-and-down freshman and sophomore seasons. This opportunity at Baylor with coach Dave Aranda has the opportunity to be a great reset for Lagway.

In his Florida career, Lagway had 4, 179 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. The main issues for Lagway were staying healthy and the firing of his head coach, Billy Napier. On the field, Lagway also struggled with turnovers as he threw 23 interceptions in two seasons. This is something that Baylor has to fix for this signing to work out.

Lagway will have the opportunity to work with offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, who helped Sawyer Robertson lead a top passing offense in yards during the 2025 season. If Spavital and Lagway mesh, this could be a great season offensively for the Bears.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis’ Place in The Big 12

There are several elite quarterbacks in the conference, and with Lewis having limited game experience, his play in 2026 will determine how far the Buffaloes can go.

With first-year offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and a revamped offense, Lewis has an opportunity to excel for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes as the new starting quarterback.