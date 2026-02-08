Five Reasons Colorado Could Surprise And Win The Big 12 Next Season

The Colorado Buffaloes under coach Deion Sanders did not have the performance they were hoping for in 2025, however the offseason changes are the reason they can compete in 2026.

Here are five reasons why Colorado can have a bounceback year to compete in the Big 12 and have a College Football Playoff Spot within reach.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

1. Deion Sanders

Coach Deion Sanders is someone who has been successful at the highest level and knows what it takes to win. The lack of consistent success as the Colorado coach hasn’t been from a lack of trying.

The main reason has been the various holes on the roster that have been too much to overcome as well as not having consistent enough quarterback play to get the job done. Sanders has named redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis as the starting quarterback and in the transfer portal went out and addressed several major needs that the Buffaloes had.

This does not mean that the roster is perfect, simply Deion Sanders has given Colorado a chance with a clear answer at quarterback and additions to the team that he knows from his experience that will help the Buffaloes to compete moving forward.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2. Brennan Marion

New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion came over from Sacramento State to implement a new offense for Colorado. His emphasis is on tempo and getting the ball to playmakers in space to create mismatches all across the field.

With a quarterback like Lewis that functions as a point guard and gets the ball to his targets, this should be a seamless transition. With new weapons including Texas transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. and Danny Scudero transferring from San Jose State there is a great chance Colorado can hit on some explosive plays.

The Buffaloes also added several running backs to the roster including Jaquail Smith and Damian Henderson II who also come from Sacramento State and have had success in Marion’s offense. With experienced backs and a system taking advantage of space on the field this should help Colorado’s rushing attack to be more prevalent than it has been previously.

3. Boosted Offensive Line

The main area that has been holding the Buffaloes back the last few seasons has been the play of the offensive line. While losing tackle Jordan Seaton to LSU did hurt, Sanders and his staff recruited several great players for this unit.

Colorado brings in tackle Bo Hughley from Georgia, Jose Soto from San Jose State to play right guard, and center Demetrius Hunter from Houston all as projected starters. The two other starters include Yahya Attia at left guard returning to the Buffaloes and right tackle Larry Johnson III who also comes back after injuries ending his season a few weeks early in 2025.

This offensive line unit is one that should help the offense to take a step forward and create a much more balanced attack than Colorado has had recently.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

4. Quarterback Continuity

Julian Lewis returns to the Buffaloes in 2026 as the starter which is a huge positive as many teams have to find a new quarterback through the portal. Lewis was able to get some game experience in 2025 which will help him a lot as he learns a new offense in the spring and starts in the fall.

Knowing who the quarterback is going to be as early on as Colorado does is a huge boost for the entire team because he can grow into a leadership role and be able to help all the new transfers get acclimated to the culture as well as learn the new offense together.

Having continuity at the quarterback position from season to season is one of the most important things in college football. The Buffaloes have that in Lewis which gives them an opportunity to compete and follow him through the 2026 season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) attempts to make a catch over James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

5. Defensive Playmakers

Heading into his third season as defensive coordinator, Robert Livingston is looking to improve his defense and he has great opportunity to do so with additions at all three levels who can make plays.

At defensive line Colorado added players like Toby Anene, Vili Taufatofua, Dylan Manuel, and Santanna Hopper who can create negative plays in the run game and put offenses behind the sticks.

Behind the defensive line at linebacker, the Buffaloes added Liona Lefau and Gideon Lampron who both have explosiveness and can fill runs as well as make tackles all over the field.

In the secondary there were many players added, but the most notable were corners Justin Eaglin, Emory Floyd, Boo Carter, and Paul Omodia who all have skills as playmakers on the ball.

At safety, Randon Fontenette and Naeton Mitchell were two major additions who both have great skills as ball hawks as well as tackling in the run game in the open field.

Livingston’s defense requires playmakers and with a strengthened front to generate negative plays and shut down the run game, the back end should be able to thrive in passing situations and make plays on the ball like they do.

Big 12 Outlook

Overall the Big 12 is a conference that has several teams that could contend for the title in 2026. The ones to keep an eye out for are the 2025 Big 12 champions in the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the BYU Cougars, Utah Utes, and Arizona State Sun Devils to name a few.

The story of the conference the last few years has been the ability to run the ball effectively and dominantly at times as well as play great defense and get off the field. It is a very simple formula, but the teams that do it the best will be the ones competing for the title.