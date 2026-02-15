Big 12 Quarterback Rankings Reveal Julian Lewis' Potential at Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason is winding down with coach Deion Sanders and his staff putting the final touches on the roster as camp gets closer. Around the Big 12, programs are doing the same, and the conference is about to look very different from last fall.

A big reason why is the quarterback shuffle across the conference. More than half the programs are expected to roll out new starters, creating plenty of uncertainty and opportunity at the same time.

In total, the conference will feature 12 new starting quarterbacks next season. Only Utah’s Devon Dampier, BYU’s Bear Bachmeier, Kansas State’s Avery Johnson and Arizona’s Noah Fifita return with real starting experience.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hug following a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The Buffaloes are putting their faith in second-year quarterback Julian Lewis, who started just three games last season but showed flashes of growth while still keeping his redshirt intact. The talent is there, but like many quarterbacks in the league, he still has something to prove.

With so many new faces under center, preseason quarterback rankings suddenly carry real weight. Where Lewis lands on that list could say a lot about Colorado’s ceiling and whether they have what it takes to stay competitive in the Big 12.

Ranking The Big 12 Quarterback Hierarchy for Next Season

Brendan Sorsby – Texas Tech Red Raiders Drew Mestemaker – Oklahoma State Cowboys Devon Dampier – Utah Utes Noah Fifita – Arizona Wildcats Avery Johnson – Kansas State Wildcats Keisean Henderson – Houston Cougars DJ Lagway – Baylor Bears Alonzo Barnett III – UCF Knights Bear Bachmeier – BYU Cougars Julian Lewis – Colorado Buffaloes Jaden Craig – TCU Horned Frogs Cutter Boley – Arizona State Jaylen Raynor – Iowa State Cyclones Michael Hawkins Jr. – West Virginia Mountaineers Isaiah Marshall – Kansas Jayhawks JC French IV – Cincinnati Bearcats

Why Julian Lewis Checks In at No. 10 Among Big 12 Quarterbacks

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium.

As talented as Lewis is, he still has work to do to establish himself in the Big 12. The league tends to reward experience, and that’s something he just hasn’t had the chance to build yet with the Buffaloes.

In his limited action last season, Lewis did about as much as he could with what was around him.

He completed 55 percent of his passes for 589 yards and four touchdowns on 94 attempts without an interception. He also showed poise in the pocket, even if he was not much of a factor as a runner.

His best outing came against the Mountaineers, when he threw for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns while being sacked seven times, still keeping Colorado within striking distance in a 29 to 22 loss. It was a glimpse of his toughness and upside.

The next step is turning those flashes into full games and full games into wins. If Lewis can find consistency and take command of the offense over a full season, he has the talent to climb the Big 12 rankings and change Colorado’s outlook in a hurry.

Drew Mestemaker Brings the Biggest Upside

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up prior to a game against the South Florida Bulls at DATCU Stadium.

However, Mestemaker made the most out of his stay with the North Texas Mean Green, being the top passer in the nation and the second in the nation with the most passing touchdowns.

Mestemaker transferred to the Cowboys, following coach Eric Morris, and a talented list of playmakers on the offense side of the ball. Among the many talented newcomers in the Big 12, there is one player with the most upside, and that player is Mestemaker.

Last season, Mestemaker completed 70 percent of his passes, with 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns. Even though he is a pocket passer with a cannon for an arm, he possesses a hidden dual-threat ability with five rushing touchdowns.

Mestemaker is ranked No. 2 among Big 12 quarterbacks, and he possesses the highest potential performance with his cannon-like arm and athleticism. As long as he continues to perform well, he even possesses the highest potential to become No. 1 and change the game for the Cowboys.

Keisean Henderson Has the Wildcard Factor to Shake Up the Big 12

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.

Houston coach Willie Fritz and the Cougars have the biggest wildcard in the Big 12 in five-star freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson. He was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class and offers the highest upside in the conference, making him a true wildcard.

Henderson's commitment to the Cougars took most people by surprise, but with today’s NIL landscape, anything is possible. Fritz and his staff might have struck gold, as Henderson is one of the most talented quarterbacks in all of college football.

During his senior season at Legacy School of Sports Sciences, he threw for 3,880 yards and 45 touchdowns while limiting himself to just six interceptions. He also added 522 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, showing he can be a threat both through the air and on the move.

With his combination of talent, athleticism, and upside, Henderson could dramatically reshape the Big 12 quarterback landscape in his first season. If he lives up to his potential, he won’t just be a freshman to watch—he could be the conference’s ultimate wildcard.