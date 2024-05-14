"Coach Prime" returns for Season 3 on Prime Video
Deion Sanders can put another one in the win column. Season three of "Coach Prime" will be on the horizon after Prime Video renewed the series for a third year on Tuesday. The docuseries started at Jackson State and followed Sanders throughout his journey to Colorado last year.
This season promises an intriguing continuation of what we saw last year. After a challenging first season that saw the Buffaloes struggle to a 4-8 finish, the series delves into Sanders' efforts to revitalize the team for the 2024 campaign.
Viewers can expect a behind-the-scenes look at Sanders' strategic use of the transfer portal to reshape the roster around key players like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. With both athletes projected as first-round NFL draft picks, the stakes are high for the Buffaloes' upcoming season in the Big 12 conference.
Executive produced by SMAC Entertainment's Constance Schwartz-Morini, Michael Strahan, FredAnthony Smith, and Jamie Elias, along with Micah Brown as showrunner, "Coach Prime" offers a comprehensive narrative that goes beyond the game itself. Season two provided glimpses into Sanders' personal challenges, health scares, the "Prime Effect" with players and opponents alike.
As Colorado prepares for its season opener against North Dakota State on August 29, anticipation builds around the team's potential resurgence under Sanders' leadership.
"Coach Prime" poised to capture every twist and turn along the way, offering fans a front-row seat to the Buffaloes' quest for redemption.