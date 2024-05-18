Colorado transfer Rashad Amos flips to Ole Miss
Rashad Amos will be on the move again. The recent Colorado Buffaloes transfer running back who spent last year at Miami (OH) announced he's flipping to Ole Miss after taking a trip to Oxford this week. It marks another loss for Coach Prime's staff this offseason. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder was projected to land with the Rebels, according to On3.
Amos has lived in the transfer portal over the past two seasons. After his time with the RedHawks, he committed to Mississippi State for two weeks before announcing he would be Boulder bound. South Carolina was his first stop starting in 2020 and was actually a one-time teammate of CU defensive back Shilo Sanders. Amos only played in 13 games in three seasons with the Gamecocks.
Deion Sanders and the Buffs added Amos when they needed depth in the offensive backfield after losing Alton McCaskill and Dylan Edwards. He enjoyed a career-year at Miami (OH) with 1,075 yards and 13 touchdowns.
With Amos going from Boulder to Oxford, the Buffs are out in the cold again and in need of another veteran back. This move also pushes them back to 38 incoming transfer players since the end of last year.