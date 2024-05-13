Coach Prime and Buffs featured on major network for first time in three decades
The last time Colorado Football was featured on NBC was for the 1995 Fiesta Bowl. It was head coach Bill McCartney's final game with the Buffaloes coming out of the desert with a 41-24 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They finished with an 11-1 record and narrowly missed a national championship bid, but had a silver lining with Rashaan Salaam taking home the school's first Heisman.
A long 29 years for the Buffs, who will return to the network later this fall against Nebraska. Keep in mind, every player on the Buffs roster wasn't born and Deion Sanders would be on the verge of winning his first Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers.
Colorado will travel to Lincoln to play Nebraska on Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC announced on Monday. This will be just the eighth game in CU history on a national broadcast on NBC, with six of the other seven being Bowl games, including the 1962, ’77, ’90 and ’91 Orange Bowls and the 1993 and ’95 Fiesta Bowls. The only regular season game shown nationally on NBC came when CU opened the 1990 season against Tennessee in the Pigskin Classic, according to CU Athletics.
Colorado and Nebraska have played three times in the past six years. The Buffs have won every contest, including a 36-14 dismantling of the Huskers in Coach Prime's first home game. Shedeur Sanders threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns and the Buffs defense forced four turnovers in the game.
This will be the 73rd meeting between the former Big Eight rivals. Nebraska owns the series edge 49-21-2, but hasn't scored a victory in 14 years.