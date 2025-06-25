Up Close Look at Folsom Field’s New AstroTurf For Colorado Buffaloes
For Colorado Buffaloes football fans, Folsom Field is hallowed ground.
There’s a certain charm about the 101-year-old stadium that sets it apart from many of the more modern venues in college football.
Whether it’s the Flatirons rising in the backdrop, the vintage brickwork, or Ralphie storming the field before kick-off, Folsom has always been uniquely its own.
Now, as the beloved stadium prepares for its 102nd season, it has a brand-new playing surface to match the program’s rising trajectory under Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
The university recently completed its $1 million installation of a new AstroTurf Diamond Series field, handled by United Turf and Track.
And thanks to Sko Buff Sports Leo Rivera, this week, Buffs fans got their first ground-level look at the new field, and early impressions are overwhelmingly positive.
The turf’s deep green tones, crisp yard lines, and vibrant texture deliver a bold visual upgrade heading into the 2025 season.
From field level, it’s hard to tell it’s not real grass—and that’s precisely the point.
The synthetic surface the Buffaloes will now play on was specifically engineered for performance, durability, player safety, and year-round versatility—all key factors for a program with ambitions of playing football in December.
The Buff's new AstroTurf 3D3 Diamond Series field features a dual-fiber system with reinforced RootZone technology, designed to replicate the feel and performance of natural grass while improving safety and durability.
The new field also marks the second major stadium upgrade in as many offseasons.
Last year, Colorado unveiled a massive new scoreboard above the south end zone, a feature that transformed the game-day experience and signaled the start of a new era under "Coach Prime."
With the expansion of the College Football Playoff and Colorado's aim to compete at the highest level, Folsom Field needed to be playable come winter.
In Boulder, where cold-weather conditions make it difficult to maintain grass past October, artificial turf offers a competitive edge.
"I think putting turf down there gives us flexibility, certainly with the change in the College Football Playoff," CU Athletic Director Rick George told the BuffZone earlier this year.
He also noted the turf’s ability to support concerts and non-football events beyond the traditional summer window—another boost for the university and the local community.
Though many fans still associate Folsom with natural grass, artificial turf has played a significant role in its history.
The Buffaloes first installed AstroTurf in 1971, then upgraded to AstroTurf-8 in the late ’80s, just in time for their back-to-back Big Eight title-winning seasons.
In 1999, Folsom was converted back to natural grass and held strong for 26 seasons—until now.
Visually, it stands out against the historical setting. The turf’s vibrant coloring and clean finish frame one of the most scenic stadium views in college football. Some traditionalists may still long for real blades of grass, but the shift reflects both practicality and progress.
A sign the Colorado football program is evolving quickly thanks in large part to "Coach Prime."
And for Colorado fans dreaming of a College Football Playoff game in Boulder, the new field could be the beginning of that vision coming into focus.