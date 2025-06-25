Buffs Beat

Up Close Look at Folsom Field’s New AstroTurf For Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes fans are getting their first close-up look at the new AstroTurf surface inside Folsom Field—a sleek, high-performance upgrade that pairs a sharp, modern look with more than a century of football tradition.

Ben Armendariz

Folsom Field is seen on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colo.
Folsom Field is seen on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colo. / Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
For Colorado Buffaloes football fans, Folsom Field is hallowed ground.

There’s a certain charm about the 101-year-old stadium that sets it apart from many of the more modern venues in college football.

Whether it’s the Flatirons rising in the backdrop, the vintage brickwork, or Ralphie storming the field before kick-off, Folsom has always been uniquely its own.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie is run onto the field before the game against the Okl
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie is run onto the field before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now, as the beloved stadium prepares for its 102nd season, it has a brand-new playing surface to match the program’s rising trajectory under Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

The university recently completed its $1 million installation of a new AstroTurf Diamond Series field, handled by United Turf and Track.

And thanks to Sko Buff Sports Leo Rivera, this week, Buffs fans got their first ground-level look at the new field, and early impressions are overwhelmingly positive.

The turf’s deep green tones, crisp yard lines, and vibrant texture deliver a bold visual upgrade heading into the 2025 season.

From field level, it’s hard to tell it’s not real grass—and that’s precisely the point.

The synthetic surface the Buffaloes will now play on was specifically engineered for performance, durability, player safety, and year-round versatility—all key factors for a program with ambitions of playing football in December.

The Buff's new AstroTurf 3D3 Diamond Series field features a dual-fiber system with reinforced RootZone technology, designed to replicate the feel and performance of natural grass while improving safety and durability.

The new field also marks the second major stadium upgrade in as many offseasons.

Last year, Colorado unveiled a massive new scoreboard above the south end zone, a feature that transformed the game-day experience and signaled the start of a new era under "Coach Prime."

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) is announced to win the Johnny Unita
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) is announced to win the Johnny Unitas Golden arm award during the game Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With the expansion of the College Football Playoff and Colorado's aim to compete at the highest level, Folsom Field needed to be playable come winter.

In Boulder, where cold-weather conditions make it difficult to maintain grass past October, artificial turf offers a competitive edge.

"I think putting turf down there gives us flexibility, certainly with the change in the College Football Playoff," CU Athletic Director Rick George told the BuffZone earlier this year.

He also noted the turf’s ability to support concerts and non-football events beyond the traditional summer window—another boost for the university and the local community.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George before the game against the Oklahoma S
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Rick George before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Though many fans still associate Folsom with natural grass, artificial turf has played a significant role in its history.

The Buffaloes first installed AstroTurf in 1971, then upgraded to AstroTurf-8 in the late ’80s, just in time for their back-to-back Big Eight title-winning seasons.

In 1999, Folsom was converted back to natural grass and held strong for 26 seasons—until now.

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of a Colorado Buffaloes helmet on the turf of before the game Folsom Field
Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of a Colorado Buffaloes helmet on the turf of before the game Folsom Field against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Visually, it stands out against the historical setting. The turf’s vibrant coloring and clean finish frame one of the most scenic stadium views in college football. Some traditionalists may still long for real blades of grass, but the shift reflects both practicality and progress.

A sign the Colorado football program is evolving quickly thanks in large part to "Coach Prime."

And for Colorado fans dreaming of a College Football Playoff game in Boulder, the new field could be the beginning of that vision coming into focus.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

