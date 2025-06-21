Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders Share Fishing Trip In First Look Since Illness News
Two Colorado Buffaloes icons reunited this week over one of their favorite pastimes, but it was nowhere near a football field.
Coach Deion Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter were filmed fishing near the Texas home of "Coach Prime" in a Wednesday video posted on Instagram.
The video, filmed by Sanders's eldest son, Deion Jr., is one of Coach Prime's first on-camera appearances since reports swirled of an undisclosed health issue he had been dealing with.
The ailment has kept Sanders away from coaching Colorado in person as summer workouts are ongoing, but the coach has clarified in a statement online that "everything is okay." Sanders, 57, has a history of health problems in recent years, notably having two toes amputated in 2021.
Sanders appeared in good spirits and sound physical condition in the video, enjoying a peaceful morning with the current Jacksonville Jaguars rookie. Coach Prime and Hunter shared a familial bond while at Colorado and with the Jackson State Tigers.
After Hunter's first game as a Buff in 2023, Sanders already bragged that the Heisman Trophy was waiting for him. It wasn't a prediction, it was a spoiler.
Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy for earth-shattering production and playmaking at wide receiver and cornerback.
He built up a trophy case, adding the Biletnikoff and Chuck Bednarik awards as college football's best pass catcher and defensive player, Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, a second straight Paul Hornung Award and many others.
Bolstered by Hunter's unearthly two-way talent and Coach Prime's philosophies, roster construction and staff hires, Colorado went 9-4 in 2024 and reached its first full-season bowl game since 2016.
Hunter left Sanders and the Buffs for the NFL draft this past April, being selected No. 2 overall by the Jaguars. His ceiling? To follow in Coach Prime's footsteps as a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
A gold jacket may be in his future, but Hunter ad nauseam expresses his gratitude for Coach Prime's teachings as a college athlete. Hunter lived up to his mantras of toughness, discipline and character to become one of the NCAA's most dynamic talents.
With Jacksonville likely to allow him on both sides of the ball sooner rather than later, Hunter has a chance to do what not even Sanders did throughout his illustrious NFL career: Play offense and defense regularly.
Hunter's brotherly bond with Coach Prime's son and current Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was unprecedented. Both players had their jersey numbers retired at Colorado this April
The confidence, fearlessness and swagger Hunter displayed while tearing up the perimeter at Colorado reflected the man pacing a few feet away on the sidelines. Coach Prime admired Hunter, not only as a player but as a person
As Coach Prime prepares to coach a new-look Buffaloes roster and Hunter readies for his rookie NFL season, both men of many talents still acknowledge the steps it took to get where they stand today.
Sanders and Hunter will share sentences and headlines forever, cemented as transformative pieces of Colorado football.