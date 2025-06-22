Deion Sanders Jr. Gives Health Update On Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders Jr., son of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, recently provided fans with a positive update on the health of his father, "Coach Prime," in the latest video posted on the Well Off Media YouTube channel.
“It’s a beautiful thing 'Coach Prime' back active, moving around," said Sanders Jr. "God is great. Not back active moving around, but it’s progress. It's a beautiful thing, man."
In the video, Sanders was seen driving the boat and fishing with Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and former Colorado star Travis Hunter. Earlier in June, ESPN's Heather Dinich reported that "Coach Prime" has been away from the program, recovering from an "unspecified health issue."
The Colorado coach also had to cancel a public speaking engagement in Florida as he continues to recover. A timeline on his return to the Buffaloes program is unclear, but Sanders did post a reassuring message on social media for all of those worrying about his health:
"Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I'm excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything," Sanders posted onto social media.
Alongside Sanders in his Texas home is his son, Deion Sanders Jr., who has been providing updates on the status of "Coach Prime." When word of Sanders' health issue and his absence from Colorado became public, Sanders' son spoke about the news on a livestream.
"He'll tell y'all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through," Deion Jr. stated, according to USA Today. "When we get back to Boulder, I don't know. I'm waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I'll go. Until then, I'm going to sit here with him."
Additionally, NFL legend and friend of Sanders Michael Irvin paid "Coach Prime" a visit as he recovers back to 100 percent, Irvin spoke about his time with Sanders on a recent episode of his podcast:
Whenever I'm with him, we laugh like I don't know what. I don't think there's a person in the world that makes me laugh like Deion. When I got to Deion, he was talking like this (hoarse). This is my boy. I battled with this dude. I know how strong this dude is. I know how he is. He's physically strong, mentally strong, emotionally strong. He's strong."
As Colorado fans await Sanders' return, the Buffaloes are preparing for their season opener on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.