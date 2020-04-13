BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Fowler "Convinced" there will be a College Football Season

Chase Howell

University of Colorado alumnus Chris Fowler has been a much-needed rational voice around college football during this pandemic.

His Instagram has become a must-follow for those that want an informed take on the world of sports.

This past weekend he went on his Instagram and made a seven-minute video discussing the topic of the 2020 college football season.

His goal was to answer the question everybody is wondering and pondering, “Will we have a college football season that unfolds normally?”

Fowler’s response?

“That’s impossible.”

But he said the good news is he is convinced there will be some sort of season in the 2020-21 calendar year.

Fowler laid out three scenarios for what a season could look like:

The first one is the simplest but is also the least likely. The season begins on-time and isn’t altered much besides maybe pushing it back a couple of weeks to allow teams to practice. There would likely be no fans at the games, at least until there is a vaccine or herd immunity.

This would only happen if the health experts, state and local government officials all give the go-ahead. He points out that college football is different from every other sport because most of them are public institutions and the workers (players) are unpaid. So there are more hurdles to jump over.

“Scenario one is what we hope for but it doesn’t feel super realistic,” Fowler said.

Scenario two is one that has been more commonly speculated. The season starts late, say late October or November, and part of it will be in 2020 while the other part in 2021. The season may have to be cut short.

And it will really be cut short if there is a second wave of the virus in the wintertime as some experts have speculated. In that case, the season will end abruptly which would be a “disaster” for college football as Fowler puts it.

The third scenario might be the most likely, “On the surface might sound preposterous but a lot of reasonable people feel it’s the most prudent course of action,” Fowler said.

The scenario is football in the spring beginning in February or March and finishing the season in May or June.

In this scenario, there is likely a vaccine close or herd immunity, strict and fast testing for both the virus and antibodies. That way all of the precautions have been taken. Fans could likely be able to attend the games, especially with a vaccine present.

Universities can avoid the financial disaster of not having a football season.

There will still be hurdles that schools and coaches will have to jump through. How could a season finish in June and start back up again in August? What do you do with 2021 early enrollees? Could they be eligible to play?

It does not eliminate the question marks but it could be the smartest decision in the long run according to Fowler.

Fowler said he expects a decision about whether or not the season will start on time by the end of May. He points out a lot can happen between now and then.

But he remains convinced there will be some sort of college football season. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaden Mangham is becoming one of the top 2022 prospects in Michigan

2022 athlete Jaden Mangham, the younger brother of CU running back Jaren Mangham, is receiving lots of attention from power conference schools and Colorado recently re-offered him.

Chase Howell

by

OldCrank

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Defensive Ends

BuffsCountry continues the series of creating the entire CU Buffs scholarship roster on NCAA football the video game with defensive ends.

Chase Howell

Build the Perfect CU Buffs Offense

Build your ideal all-time Colorado Buffaloes offense with $15.

Chase Howell

Pat Rooney column

Chase Howell

Lovering is Preparing to Contribute Early for Colorado

Lawson Lovering is currently CU's only commit for the 2021 class and he will be in a position to be an early contributor for Tad Boyle's squad.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs add Graduate Assistant to Staff

Karl Dorrel's staff continues to grow as they hire a graduate assistant straight out of the NFL, Aziz Shittu.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Say Hello to the new CU Buffs podcast crew

The new and official podcast of BuffsCountry. The boys use the first podcast to discuss all of the latest happenings around Colorado football and basketball. As well as introduce some new segments and start learning more about each other.

Chase Howell

Davion Cistrunk lists CU in top 12

Chase Howell

Big-time programs are starting to notice Arden Walker

The most underrated player in the state of Colorado, three-star DL Arden Walker, is starting to receive more attention.

Chase Howell

Tulsa Graduate Transfer Jeriah Horne is heading to Colorado

Jeriah Horne has decided he will use his last season of collegiate eligibility by playing for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell