Colorado Defensive Lineman Santana Hopper Reveals Special Motivation

At Friday's press conference, a Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman revealed his primary motivator on the football field, and it’s not a coach or paycheck.

Rather, for Buffs transfer Santana Hopper, it’s his six-year-old son. As a young father, he’s spent his football career fighting for more than just himself.

Santana Hopper’s football journey

Dec 16, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Chuck Martin reacts after defensive end Santana Hopper (29) is ejected against the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the third quarter during the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Hopper was listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports out of Shelby High School in Shelby, North Carolina.

He garnered offers from teams such as the Florida Gators, Oregon Ducks, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, and Auburn Tigers, among others. However, he chose the Appalachian State Mountaineers over the rest, seeking immediate playing time.

He got his wish, seeing mild playing time in 2022 and redshirted, but became a regular contributor as early as the next season.

In three seasons at App. State, he recorded 72 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Hopper transferred to Tulane for the 2025 season, where he was a key part of the Green Wave’s path to the College Football Playoff. He recorded 29 tackles and a career-high 4.5 sacks as Tulane finished the season 11-2 (7-1 AAC).

Following that campaign, he transferred to Colorado for his redshirt senior year.

Santana Hopper’s ‘why’

Dec 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) sacks North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Throughout his entire football journey, Hopper has had an extra motivational factor driving him to succeed, the fruits of which have been apparent to his coaching staff.

“Santana is a grown man; he has a purpose in this, and he plays like it,” said Colorado defensive line coach Dante Carter during the press conference. “Every time he gets out there between those lines, you can tell he’s doing this for a reason. He has a six-year-old son right now, so that’s his purpose, that’s his drive.”

Hopper has carried that purpose with him throughout college, and it has been the reason he’s entered the portal twice, looking to climb the FBS ranks to better opportunities. He’s done so successfully, as he was successful with the Mountaineers, but had the opportunity to play for a College Football Playoff team at Tulane, so he did. Then, he had the opportunity to join a Power Four school, so he did.

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) has to scramble out the pocket but is sacked by Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It’s all been to benefit his family.

“From 11th grade, I knew I had to go get it,” Hopper said. “When it’s not all about you anymore, it’s just different. How you handle yourself, how you approach different things, you’ve always got to think about someone else besides yourself, so that really helps me make great decisions and do what’s best for me and him.”

His coaches, especially Carter, have tapped into that motivation to ensure they get the most out of Hopper on the field.

“Every day, my ways of motivating him are getting more audible, saying, ‘Look at your son,’” Carter said. “Think about your son every time you put your hand in that dirt. He’s doing a hell of a job for us.”

The job of being a father is something Hopper has embraced, and it’s helped him prepare for challenges not only in football but in life. He didn’t let the news that he was going to be a young father deter him, instead using it immediately to fuel his dreams.

“Being young, it definitely scared me,” Hopper said. “But just knowing I’ve got somebody depending on me, it just drives me a little bit more.”

Hopper enters a new-look pass rush core and hopes to lock down a starting job through the remainder of spring camp.