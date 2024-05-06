Furman's Ivan Yates transfers to Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes were in need of a few players in the secondary and added one on Monday. Ivan Yates made it official and announced he would be Boulder bound. The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback played the last four years at Furman. He played in all 13 games last year, racking up 40 tackles (one for loss) and five PDUs.
Yates took his time deciding to head west and entered the transfer portal during the last window period on Dec. 14. Over the four years at Furman, he had 93 tackles (3.5 for loss) with 13 PDU and an interception in 37 career games. He'll be a great addition with six losses in the Buffs secondary since last month. Shilo Sanders will also be out at least six month after shoulder surgery last week. He'll likely be available closer to the start of the second half of the season.
Colorado moves back to negative three in the transfer portal to the year. They've added a few key players to help boost efforts on both sides of the ball, especially in the trenches. They'll need at least four more in the secondary to have a solid rotation going into next season.
Yates comes to CU with a year left on the books as a graduate transfer.