Colorado Buffaloes Deep Dive Into Big Defensive Line Changes

The Colorado Buffaloes will be taking a unique approach to their pass rush in 2026. Given that the room still lacks clear high-end players, defensive ends coach George Helow confirmed in his Tuesday presser that they will use a rotation of players in the pass rush.

Edge rusher Toby Anene shared his thoughts on the system and how he believes the team has responded. As Colorado looks to improve on its sack total of 13 from 2025, which ranked third-to-last in the Big 12, this new system could make or break those goals.

George Helow’s Thoughts on Rotating Defensive Linemen

Michigan linebacker coach George Helow reacts to a play against Rutgers during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Helow confirmed that the coaching staff would be rotating players on the defensive line, he stood behind the decision.

“Yeah, I'm a big fan,” Helow said. “When you coach the defensive line, you’ve got to rotate guys. That's just probably me being from the South, and that's because of the humidity and not knowing how a game is going to go. We don't know what's going to happen the first drive of the game, if our offense is going to take the ball down the field and go score, or it's going to be a three-and-out series where we're not on the bench as much.”

Helow’s point on the timing of the game is what made him stand behind the decision so firmly. It is a new take on how the Buffaloes will manage the workload of their defensive line, and a change was certainly needed after last season’s performance.

How George Helow’s Experience Affected His Opinion

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebackers coach George Helow against the TCU Horned Frogs during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

This method is based on something Helow has seen before at the Power Four level. While Helow was with the Michigan Wolverines, the success of the offense allowed the edge rushers plenty of downtime.

“When I was with the University of Michigan defense, we got a lot of credit, but we had the best run game in the conference,” Helow said. “The O-line won the Joe Moore Award both years that I was there, so we were watching a lot of football, which enabled those guys to rest. If you're on the field a lot, you definitely have to rotate guys in the defensive line position to keep guys fresh.”

Because many questions still remain about the Buffs’ offense, Helow and company can’t rely on its success to create that downtime in the same way he did at Michigan. So, his solution was to rotate the edge rushers to ensure fresh players are on the field at all times.

Toby Anene’s Thoughts on Rotating at His Position

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Former NFL player Deion Sanders arrives at Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But what do the players think of this change? The change will naturally lower the ceiling of the team’s top pass rushers, as they’ll see less reps and their stats will take a hit as a result. But according to Anene, the Buffs are taking a team-first approach to the change.

“I think we have a lot of mature guys that understand, not everybody’s role is in play,” Anene said. “So we have guys embracing the roles on special teams, guys fighting that another might be on scout teams, so they're just embracing the role and just buying it and trying to do everything they can.”

The unselfishness of Colorado’s defensive linemen is something that could benefit the team’s success immensely. If they are worried about playing every rep to their utmost potential and not about padding their individual stats, the unit is far more likely to find success as a whole.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.