Colorado Buffaloes Deep Dive Into Big Defensive Line Changes
In this story:
The Colorado Buffaloes will be taking a unique approach to their pass rush in 2026. Given that the room still lacks clear high-end players, defensive ends coach George Helow confirmed in his Tuesday presser that they will use a rotation of players in the pass rush.
Edge rusher Toby Anene shared his thoughts on the system and how he believes the team has responded. As Colorado looks to improve on its sack total of 13 from 2025, which ranked third-to-last in the Big 12, this new system could make or break those goals.
George Helow’s Thoughts on Rotating Defensive Linemen
When Helow confirmed that the coaching staff would be rotating players on the defensive line, he stood behind the decision.
“Yeah, I'm a big fan,” Helow said. “When you coach the defensive line, you’ve got to rotate guys. That's just probably me being from the South, and that's because of the humidity and not knowing how a game is going to go. We don't know what's going to happen the first drive of the game, if our offense is going to take the ball down the field and go score, or it's going to be a three-and-out series where we're not on the bench as much.”
Helow’s point on the timing of the game is what made him stand behind the decision so firmly. It is a new take on how the Buffaloes will manage the workload of their defensive line, and a change was certainly needed after last season’s performance.
How George Helow’s Experience Affected His Opinion
This method is based on something Helow has seen before at the Power Four level. While Helow was with the Michigan Wolverines, the success of the offense allowed the edge rushers plenty of downtime.
“When I was with the University of Michigan defense, we got a lot of credit, but we had the best run game in the conference,” Helow said. “The O-line won the Joe Moore Award both years that I was there, so we were watching a lot of football, which enabled those guys to rest. If you're on the field a lot, you definitely have to rotate guys in the defensive line position to keep guys fresh.”
Because many questions still remain about the Buffs’ offense, Helow and company can’t rely on its success to create that downtime in the same way he did at Michigan. So, his solution was to rotate the edge rushers to ensure fresh players are on the field at all times.
Toby Anene’s Thoughts on Rotating at His Position
But what do the players think of this change? The change will naturally lower the ceiling of the team’s top pass rushers, as they’ll see less reps and their stats will take a hit as a result. But according to Anene, the Buffs are taking a team-first approach to the change.
“I think we have a lot of mature guys that understand, not everybody’s role is in play,” Anene said. “So we have guys embracing the roles on special teams, guys fighting that another might be on scout teams, so they're just embracing the role and just buying it and trying to do everything they can.”
The unselfishness of Colorado’s defensive linemen is something that could benefit the team’s success immensely. If they are worried about playing every rep to their utmost potential and not about padding their individual stats, the unit is far more likely to find success as a whole.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.