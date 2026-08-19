Colorado Edge Rusher Toby Anene Evaluates Decision to Rotate Defensive Linemen

Colorado Buffaloes edge rusher Toby Anene had his Tuesday press conference right after defensive ends coach George Helow confirmed that the team plans to rotate players at his position this season. Anene opened up on his thoughts surrounding that gameplan, and gave insight into how his team is handling it.

In addition, Anene spoke on his improvement, the team's chemistry and his excitement about playing as the home team at Folsom Field after losing to the Buffs as a North Dakota State Bison in Boulder during the 2024 campaign. Here's a look at everything Anene said during his Tuesday presser.

What Toby Anene said:

Rotating players on the defensive line

Michigan linebacker coach George Helow reacts to a play against Rutgers during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think we have a lot of mature guys that understand, not everybody’s role is in play. So we have guys embracing the roles on special teams, guys fighting that another might be on scout teams, so they're just embracing the role and just buying it and trying to do everything they can,” Anene said.

Defensive line competition

Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Kylan Salter in practice during his days with the TCU Horned Frogs | Kylan Salter/TCU Athletics

“I'd say the gap from our top guy to our sixth guy is tiny. There's so many talented guys in that room, and so many hardworking guys. It's just it's great to see. You could send anybody out with the ones, and they’ll get the job done,” Anene said.

Where he’s improved most

“Play recognition and just understanding backfield sets, splits, tight end splits, offensive line splits, and just understanding what offenses are trying to do to us, and what our strengths are in the defense, and what our weaknesses are and stuff like that. Just understanding the game on a deeper level,” Anene said.

Playing as the home team at Folsom Field

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; General view of fans during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was a great environment when we were here in 2024, and just coming out to that game was just a great experience. I loved every moment of it. So I can't wait to play in front of this home crowd,” Anene said.

Benefits of team chemistry

“I've seen it too. I've seen it with Manny [Immanuel Ezeogu]. I've seen it with [Domata Peko Jr.]...I've seen a lot of guys in the defensive end room, and I just think it's getting acclimated, understanding the defense on a better level, and just starting to buy in and really get close to your teammates because once you're close to the guy next to you, you want to die on the field for him. You can do anything on the field for that guy,” Anene said.

If he learns anything from his teammates

Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) reacts to sacking North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (not pictured) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“100 percent, I saw Manny hit a ghost a couple of days ago. I'm thinking to myself, well, maybe I should try that. I see Lamont do a different type of swat, and I'm trying to add that to my bag. So just seeing those guys who have done good things at a lot of different places is just it's a blessing. And then just trying to add it to my bag and trying to be the best version of myself I can be,” Anene said.

How motivated players are to repeat their production at the next level

“Yeah, for sure. Like once you've once you've tasted, you know, like [Balansama Kamara] was an All-American. Once you've tasted that, you don't want to take a step back; you want to elevate and just get better,” Anene said.

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