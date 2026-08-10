Three Colorado Edge Rushers Turn Heads in Big 12 Position Rankings

The Colorado Buffaloes delivered dismal edge rusher production in 2025. Leading into coach Deion Sanders scouring through the portal and recruiting to fix this weakness.

Suddenly Colorado features three edge rushers who landed high grades ahead of the season per this national outlet during the weekend of Aug. 8.

The Colorado Defenders who Earned High Ratings

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus rolled out its list of most highest graded edge rushers.

Surprisingly three Buffalo defenders comprise the top 10, with Lamont Lester Jr. earning the highest grade by PFF with a 91.5 score. He and Texas Tech's Adam Trick emerged as the only ones cracking the 91 rating.

No other Colorado defenders cracked the top five. Yet two more landed high on PFF's highest grade list. Newcomer Toby Anene from North Dakota State claimed seventh with earning an 83.5 score. Then Balansama Kamara rose to No. 8 with his 82.9 score.

Highest Graded Returning Big 12 Edge Rushers🔥



Save 33% on PFF+ Subscription: https://t.co/GKa77x09rq pic.twitter.com/IV0SsyI9LC — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 9, 2026

Colorado joined reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech in fielding three top 10 edge rushers on this list. But their names should help convince Buffalo fans that this edge rusher room will look absolutely nothing like the disappointing one from 2025.

How each Mentioned Colorado Defender Presents Their Strengths

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These men earn their rankings before stepping onto the field for their first 2026 Colorado action.

Yet each one brings a set of strengths and production that enerigzes the pass rush room. Here's a closer dive:

Lester Jr.: He started in three games but earned Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Freshman of the Year honors in collecting 11.5 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks. He brings an explosive first step with an advanced one-arm hand swipe that can beat the blocks. His leverage and relentless motor does the rest in delivering the stop for a loss.

Anene: He's a longer option at 6-4 but brings his own high-energy pursuits. Anene defeated offensive tackles with a speed push pull and rip move (started with a bull rush, pulled the arms then followed with a rip) to win most of his battles. But he damaged quarterbacks on stunts, which hands new defensive coordinator Chris Marve an option to attack inside too.

Kamara: One more past FCS star enters this room here. And the 6-3 star out of Albany arrives fresh off producing 13.5 tackles for a loss with 7.5 sacks. He could join another past Albany standout who made the jump to the power conference realm and became a future first rounder: Jared Verse of the Cleveland Browns, who also earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Which one will Dominate and Which will Surprise for Colorado

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) attempts a pass as safety Tawfiq Byard (9) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) and linebacker Martavius French (37) defend during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One earns a chance to lead this unit post Arden Walker. Let alone earn the chance to place this room in a better place compared to last season.

Kamara is the more seasoned veteran who enters his sixth season. Plus previously played in the American Athletic Conference at Temple. Sanders and Marve figure to lean into his experience.

But Lester and Anene look like the ones who'll re-spark this unit off their twitchy first steps and hand moves. With Lester looking like the threat to lead Colorado in sacks thanks to feeling youthful and coming off a near 10-sack season at the lower level of Division I football. He earns more interior strength to work off of here.

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