Intriguing Stat Bodes Well for Colorado Buffaloes New Wide Receiver Room

With the start of the college football season just around the corner, excitement continues to build around the Colorado Buffaloes' revamped offense, which appears loaded with explosive playmakers.

Much of that anticipation centers around transfer wide receivers Danny Scudero and Kam Perry, who Pro Football Focus recently highlighted for recording the most receptions on 20-yard-plus throws last season, suggesting that redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis could have two of the most capable big-play options in the Big 12 this season.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most Receptions on 20+ Yard Throws Last Season:



🦬 Kam Perry: 19

🦬 Danny Scudero: 17@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/OU8E8tseKV — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 28, 2026

A Dangerous Combination

The idea of having two receivers capable of consistently stretching the field is an exciting prospect for Colorado fans who spent most of last season hoping for a more explosive offensive attack.

Now, that thirst for big plays could finally be quenched this fall as PFF highlighted Perry as the nation's leader with 19 receptions of 20 or more yards last season, while Scudero ranked second with 17, giving coach Deion Sanders arguably the most explosive receiving tandem added through the transfer portal this offseason.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Scudero has already generated plenty of buzz after leading the nation in receiving yards last season, Perry has also been turning heads throughout the offseason. A recent video surfaced on social media of the former Miami (Ohio) standout showing off his quick footwork, explosiveness, and polished route-running, offering a glimpse of the speed and athletic ability that made him one of the nation's premier weapons in the transfer portal.

Built for Brennan Marion's Go-Go Offense

Beyond the production from last season, Perry and Scudero are exactly the type of playmakers offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's Go-Go offense is built for.

Perry's ability to stretch the field vertically forces defenses to respect the deep ball, while Scudero's route-running ability and knack for finding open space underneath create a difficult combination for opposing secondaries to defend.

If defenses devote extra attention to Perry's speed over the top, Scudero becomes a dangerous option working underneath. Crowd the middle of the field to slow Scudero, and Perry suddenly finds himself with favorable one-on-one opportunities downfield.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And the challenges don't end there for the opposing defenses of Colorado.

The Buffs will also return Joseph Williams, who already began developing chemistry with Lewis last season. Colorado also added former Texas standout receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and the speedy Sacramento State transfer Ernest Campbell, both of whom have familiarity with coach Marion's offense, giving the Buffs another pair of explosive deep-ball threats.

Simply put, Colorado's receiving corps suddenly has the versatility and firepower to attack defenses at every level of the field, making them perhaps one of the deepest position groups in the Big 12.

Early Signs of Chemistry

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, Colorado looks to have all the pieces needed to field one of the Big 12's most explosive passing attacks. But talent alone isn't going to be enough. Quarterbacks need to develop chemistry with their receivers to be able to turn potential into production.

Fortunately for Colorado fans, early signs suggest Lewis is already building strong connections with both Perry and Scudero.

The first signs of Lewis and Perry building strong chemistry started when the pair connected over spring break to train together. Just a few days later, Colorado's social media team shared a highlight reel moment of the two connecting on a beautiful touchdown pass during spring practice, giving fans a tease of what the duo could become this fall.

Fans also got an early look at Lewis' connection with Scudero during Colorado's spring game, when the sophomore quarterback found the nation's leading receiver for another highlight-reel touchdown, which only added to the excitement and intrigue surrounding the Buffs' revamped offense.

With the offseason quickly winding down, Lewis has already started developing the timing and trust every successful quarterback and receiver duo needs. Now, if those early flashes of promise can carry over into the fall when it matters most, Colorado's passing attack could end up becoming one of the most explosive in the Big 12.

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