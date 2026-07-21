Every Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Expected to Make Immediate Impact This Fall

With only a couple of weeks left before the Colorado Buffaloes kick off fall camp, Buffs fans are growing eager to see one of the nation's most intriguing transfer classes finally take the field.

After a disappointing 3-9 campaign in 2025 exposed holes on both sides of the football, Deion Sanders and his staff responded by attacking the transfer portal to rebuild depth across the locker room.

Here are the Buffs' top newcomers poised to make an immediate impact.

Immediate Defensive Game Changers

Oct 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) celebrates a play during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If Colorado is going to take a step forward this season, it will likely start on defense, where the Buffaloes added proven experience and production across every level.

The former Bowling Green linebacker Gideon Lampron headlines the group of defensive newcomers after racking up 119 tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss last season on the way to earning First Team All-MAC honors. Lampron arrives in Boulder as the physical, downhill linebacker Colorado desperately lacked a year ago and is expected to become a centerpiece of new defensive coordinator Chris Marve's defense.

He'll be joined by former Texas linebacker Liona Lefau, who started 12 games for the Longhorns, totaling 69 tackles in the SEC. Together, Lampron and Lefau give Colorado one of the Big 12's more experienced linebacker duos while restoring optimism that the Buffs can finally slow opposing rushing attacks this season.

Dec 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) sacks North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along the defensive line, Santana Hopper arrives after helping Tulane reach the College Football Playoff while recording 10.5 tackles for loss and consistently disrupting opposing backfields. Beside him, former New Mexico State defensive tackle Ezra Christensen hopes to add even more punching power after posting six sacks and a forced fumble in 2025.

The Buffs' secondary also received a major facelift with the additions of former Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter, who brings elite five-star athleticism and positional versatility, and James Madison cornerback Justin Eaglin, who tied for the Sun Belt lead with five interceptions last season. Both players are expected to compete for immediate starting roles.

New Offensive Firepower

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Colorado's offense struggled to generate the explosive plays that Buffs fans grew accustomed to under the likes of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way phenom Travis Hunter, but that could all shift again this fall when redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis takes the field surrounded by one of the deepest receiving corps in the Big 12.

New additions to look for this season include Danny Scudero, who led the nation with 1,291 receiving yards last season, and DeAndre Moore Jr., who became one of Arch Manning's favorite targets at Texas last season, reeling in 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns. Add explosive vertical threats Ernest Campbell and Kam Perry, and Colorado suddenly has four additional receivers capable of changing a game with one play.

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Derrick Canteen (10) defends as Miami Redhawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) catches a pass in the first quarter of the College Football game at Yager Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Campbell already understands new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's Go-Go offense after playing for him at Sacramento State, while Perry averaged an eye-popping 22.7 yards per catch last season at Miami(Ohio), giving Colorado two more legitimate home-run hitters capable of stretching defenses vertically.

Colorado's offensive attack shouldn't be limited to the passing game, either. With the addition of former Alabama running back Richard Young, the Buffs' offense gains something it desperately needed last season.

Fall camp is 2 weeks away! 🔥



Here is Richard Young with a nice touchdown during Spring camp! pic.twitter.com/UrSjduckU1 — We Here Now 😎 (@AngelShedeway) July 19, 2026

The former five-star recruit has already flashed his combination of speed and power throughout spring and summer workouts, but if he can carry that success into the season, Colorado could finally have a physical runner capable of controlling the clock, wearing down defenses, and creating the balanced offensive attack Colorado needs.

Rebuilding the Trenches

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado's skill-position additions have dominated offseason headlines, and Marion believes the Buffs' have an SEC-caliber group of weapons.

On the offensive line, Colorado lost former five-star tackle Jordan Seaton to LSU, but thanks to additions like former Georgia tackle Bo Hughley, who brings SEC size, athleticism, and experience, Ohio State transfer Jayvon McFadden, along with veteran linemen Demetrius Hunter, from Houston, and Taj White, from Rutgers, the Buffaloes may have upgraded both their depth and overall physicality up front.

On paper, Sanders has assembled one of the deepest transfer classes of his tenure in Boulder. Now, if even a handful of Colorado's newcomers make the immediate impact "Coach Prime" believes they can, the Buffs could find themselves right back in the Big 12 title conversation.

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