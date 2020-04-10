BuffsCountry
Podcast: Say Hello to the Buffalo Soldiers

Chase Howell

BuffsCountry is excited to announce the launch of our new podcast, Buffalo Soldiers. 

It is a carryover from the former Colorado Overtime podcast.

Adam Chalifoux will be the main host along with co-hosts Chase Howell and Vinay Simlot. 

For now, it will be a weekly podcast but it is the new podcast of BuffsCountry so as sports pickup, there is a good chance we will be posting shows on a more common occurrence.

There will always be a video element to our episodes. Whether or not it will be full episodes is still up for discussion as well as live shows on Periscope, Youtube, Twitch etc. But for now, we will continue to post clips.

This will be an interactive show and we want to get the listeners involved as much as possible. Please feel free to chime in with your questions or suggestions. 

On this episode, we discussed a variety of topics. First on the docket was all the latest basketball happenings including the additions of Jeriah Horne and Jabari Walker.

The recent football news is brought up following with discussion about the addition of three walk-on tight ends. 

We talk about some of the controversy surrounding college football and give it out our Clown College scholarship of the week. 

And finally, we talk about this weekend's happenings including the H-O-R-S-E competition with Chauncey Billups. 

The show can be found on iTunes and Spotify by typing in 'BuffsCountry'. Don't forget to subscribe and leave a five-star rating.

You can also listen to the podcast on Soundcloud. 

Comments

Davion Cistrunk lists CU in top 12

Chase Howell

Big-time programs are starting to notice Arden Walker

The most underrated player in the state of Colorado, three-star DL Arden Walker, is starting to receive more attention.

Chase Howell

Tulsa Graduate Transfer Jeriah Horne is heading to Colorado

Jeriah Horne has decided he will use his last season of collegiate eligibility by playing for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

Billups to Compete in H-O-R-S-E Competition Against NBA and WNBA Stars

Billups will be showcasing his skills against NBA stars once again.

Chase Howell

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Defensive Tackle

BuffsCountry continues the project of creating the entire CU football team with the defensive tackles.

Chase Howell

This is one of the coolest things I've read. Forever Buff Xavier Silas…

Chase Howell

Jeriah Horne set to announce on Thursday, Colorado still in the mix

The highly sought after graduate transfer from Tulsa is set to announce where he will play his last season of college basketball.

Chase Howell

Pac-12 Network is airing some of CU's greatest games tonight starting…

Chase Howell

Column: How the Coronavirus Pandemic Could Shape the College Football Season

Administrators and insiders weigh in as the coronavirus threatens the college football season—and explain why the entire NCAA system could hang in the balance.

Chase Howell

Weekly Buffdate: Transfer Season

Over the last week, the CU Buffs have added three transfer walk-on tight ends. In a weekly update, BuffsCountry discusses what this means for the next season's offense.

Chase Howell