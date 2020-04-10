Podcast: Say Hello to the Buffalo Soldiers

BuffsCountry is excited to announce the launch of our new podcast, Buffalo Soldiers.

It is a carryover from the former Colorado Overtime podcast.

Adam Chalifoux will be the main host along with co-hosts Chase Howell and Vinay Simlot.

For now, it will be a weekly podcast but it is the new podcast of BuffsCountry so as sports pickup, there is a good chance we will be posting shows on a more common occurrence.

There will always be a video element to our episodes. Whether or not it will be full episodes is still up for discussion as well as live shows on Periscope, Youtube, Twitch etc. But for now, we will continue to post clips.

This will be an interactive show and we want to get the listeners involved as much as possible. Please feel free to chime in with your questions or suggestions.

On this episode, we discussed a variety of topics. First on the docket was all the latest basketball happenings including the additions of Jeriah Horne and Jabari Walker.

The recent football news is brought up following with discussion about the addition of three walk-on tight ends.

We talk about some of the controversy surrounding college football and give it out our Clown College scholarship of the week.

And finally, we talk about this weekend's happenings including the H-O-R-S-E competition with Chauncey Billups.

The show can be found on iTunes and Spotify by typing in 'BuffsCountry'. Don't forget to subscribe and leave a five-star rating.

You can also listen to the podcast on Soundcloud.