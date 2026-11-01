Isaac Wilson Reflects on Mistake-Free Performance in Colorado Win Over Kansas State

The Colorado Buffaloes saw their first win against a conference opponent in over a calendar year when they defeated the Kansas State Wildcats 27-24 on Saturday.

A major contributor to their success was a lack of turnovers and other mistakes generated by quarterback Isaac Wilson, as he played his role effectively in this game. Here’s a look at everything he said after his first win in a Buffs’ uniform.

What this win meant to him

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) passes the ball in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It means everything, and I just got to shout out the O-line first. The O-line and those running backs really put in that work. [Kansas State] was scared of our wide receivers, so it made the box kind of light. So, man, following behind Leon [Bell] is a good thing to do. And Rich [Richard Young] did his thing, followed around the edge. Got to give a shout-out to them, but it feels good,” Wilson said.

Leaning on running back Richard Young

“Yeah, the run game is quarterback's best friend, right? You can always lean on the run game, on the O-line, on the running backs because it makes everything cleaner, simpler. It really brings down the coverage, and just having those guys behind me, really watching Richard do what he did. He told me before the game he wanted 200 yards and two touchdowns, and he had 130 and two touchdowns, something like that. I mean, he's doing a hell of a job,” Wilson said.

His team’s resiliency

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, even in the losses, I've stayed hungry, and I just want to keep winning. I feel like we can keep winning. I know we should have won a lot of games in the past, but just continuing to roll. A win is a win, and we got to move on to the next. But felt good to get that off my shoulders,” Wilson said.

His relationship with tight end Charlie Williams

“We talk about it all the time in practice. I'm not going to call him out, but we had a few errors in practice this week, me and him. A little miscommunication, but he knows that I'm always going to come back to him, and that's just the team love that we have, the camaraderie that I can trust anyone out on that field if they're coming out with me,” Wilson said.

How the coaches taking things off his plate helped this week

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Like I was saying earlier, it cleans a lot of things up, and letting JaQuail [Smith] and Richard eat like that really shows that we have a run game, and we did that against Georgia Tech, and we're bringing it back, so we have a pass game and a run game. So that's always good to have. Coach Marion wanted to pound the rock down on the first play,” Wilson said.

“We got nine yards, almost a first down, so he just kept rolling with it, and it was setting it up. It set it up. We had a little tight end pop pass off of it. My whole job was to hold this backside safety. He crept in a little bit, but I knew I was throwing that ball. And Charlie made a hell of a catch,” Wilson said.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ crowd turnout

“Yeah, it's electric. Seeing all those people come together. I know we haven't won a lot lately, and just seeing them come on the field, storm the field, even though, like, a win's a win, right? And we're coming back, we're rolling again, and I'd like to see a lot more of that,” Wilson said.

His reliance on Joseph Williams and DeAndre Moore Jr.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You can always rely on JoJo [Joseph Williams] or DeAndre [Moore Jr.], one of those wide receivers out there. I was just throwing hitches around, right? Throwing hitches, bangs, like little things like that, and they could break any play. Coach Prime always says to me, ‘You don't always have to be the big player. You have players around you; make those plays.’” Wilson said.

“And so, just relying on Jo taking hitch after hitch and then watching him break each play really is explosive. And then giving DeAndre one-on-one chances really gets our offense rolling, and it does the same thing for the run game. Relieves the run game a little bit, so then we can go back on it,” Wilson said.

The coaching staff’s message in practice in Week 8

“Coaches really preached pounding the rock, so that's what we were going to do. And the O-line really showed us a surge of energy coming out into the field, especially in practice, trying to put guys on the ground. We have a mark of 40 knockdowns a game. We want to hit that every single game, so we were trying to pound the rock and play the run-pass game off of that because we can do either,” Wilson said.

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