Three Things We Learned From Colorado vs. Kansas State

The Colorado Buffaloes and Kansas State Wildcats clash at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Halloween, with both teams looking to recover from a loss. The Buffaloes, however, look to snap a five-game losing skid against Kansas State.

This certainly feels like a must-win game for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, as a beatable K-State team dealing with quarterback injuries is an opportunity they won’t run into often. Follow along for live updates on the Buffs’ clash with the Wildcats.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three things we learned:

The first takeaway the Buffaloes have from this game is that they can, in fact, play a full four quarters of football. The Buffaloes were the same team throughout this game, and although they had their struggles, their strategy held true and won them the game. They played ball-control football, manufacturing lengthy drives that led to scores. That same methodical strategy paid off in overtime, as CU's reliance on running back Richard Young avoided turnovers and set it up for the game-winner.

The second thing we learned, though, was how much work the Buffaloes still have to do. It took them overtime to beat a 4-3 team that was on its fourth-string quarterback, and although a win is a win, the way they played today won't win them some of the crucial matchups they'll play late in the season. Colorado hasn't proven that it knows how to build off of a win yet, but if there's ever been a time, it's now.

Finally, the Buffaloes have been reawakened to the reality that a bowl game isn't completely out of the picture. Down the stretch of Colorado's schedule, it plays three teams in the Arizona State Sun Devils, Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights that all lost today. The latter two were blown out at home, making those road trips far less daunting for Colorado.

While the Buffs can only afford to drop one game out of their next four, they still have three games on their schedule that may not be considered an upset if they come out on top.

Final: Colorado 27, Kansas State 24

Overtime:

Colorado possession

TOUCHDOWN. Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson finds tight end Charlie Williams in the end zone for an 11-yard, game-winning score.

Colorado running back Richard Young picks up the Buffaloes' first first down of overtime.

Kansas State possession

Kansas State 24, Colorado 21

Boo Carter breaks up a potential touchdown on third down, forcing a field goal attempt.

Third down for Kansas State after Buffs defensive back Cree Thomas breaks up a pass in the end zone.

The Wildcats pick up a key third down conversion as Kansas State moves within the 10-yard line.

Colorado wins the coin toss and chooses to go on defense first. Kansas State starts overtime with the ball.

Fourth quarter:

0:01 - Colorado takes a knee to force overtime.

After the timeout, Kansas State decides to kick the extra point and tie the game. Colorado set to receive the kickoff with two seconds remaining.

Colorado 21, Kansas State 21

Colorado calls timeout before Kansas State attempts the two-point conversion. Buffaloes have no timeouts remaining.

Colorado 21, Kansas State 20

0:02 - Kansas State scores a TOUCHDOWN. Barnett finds tight end Garrett Oakley in the end zone for a touchdown. Both penalties on Colorado are declined, and the play is under review. Wildcats are preparing to go for the two-point conversion.

0:06 - Kansas State quarterback Blake Barnett is tackled on a scramble attempt, and the clock continued to run, forcing the Wildcats to spike the ball on second down and goal. The Wildcats commit a delay of game penalty.

0:30 - 32-yard completion from Kansas State to put the Wildcats within the five-yard line before receiver Jaron Tibbs steps out of bounds with 30 seonds remaining. The play is under official review.

0:38 - Kansas State receiver Josh Manning runs out of bounds after a four-yard reception. Second down for the Wildcats.

0:54 - Kansas State takes over at the 38-yard line and moves across midfield after a 22-yard completion.

1:05 - TIMEOUT COLORADO before the Buffaloes punt.

1:40 - Running back Damian Henderson is stopped short of the line to gain on third down, so Colorado will punt the ball back to Kansas State. Wildcats have no timeouts remaining.

2:00 - TWO MINUTE TIMEOUT. Colorado offense picks up a key first down at the Buffaloes' 20 yard line. First down for the Buffs coming out of the break.

2:54 - Colorado's defense forces 4th down with 21 yards to go for the Wildcats, and Kansas State elects to punt the ball back to Colorado. The Buffaloes will take over within their own five-yard line with less than three minutes remaining.

4:18 - Kansas State takes over near midfield with two timeouts.

4:45 - Colorado running back Richard Young stopped on third down. Buffaloes to punt the ball back to Kansas State on 4th down and one. Two penal

6:49 - MISSED FIELD GOAL KANSAS STATE: The Wildcats craft another long drive into Buffs territory, but are forced to settle for a field goal after a delay-of-game penalty. However, kicker Luis Rodriguez misses his second of the game to keep the score at 21-14, Colorado.

12:27 - TOUCHDOWN COLORADO: Despite starting at its own 4-yard line, Colorado marches downfield with a breakaway screen pass to Joseph Williams. A handoff in the red zone to running back Richard Young gives the Buffaloes a 21-14 lead on his second touchdown of the game.

Third quarter:

2:14 - TOUCHDOWN KANSAS STATE: Two big completions to tight end Linkon Cure march the Wildcats into Buffs territory and eventually across the goal line for a touchdown. After further review, the call is upheld, and the Wildcats tie the game at 14 apiece.

4:36 - TOUCHDOWN COLORADO: Colorado hands the ball off to running back JaQuail Smith who finds a seam on the left side of Kansas State's defense for a 47-yard touchdown. Colorado leads 14-7.

6:11 - Colorado's run defense steps up again, not allowing a first down on three-straight K-State rushes. The Buffaloes take back over at their own 29-yard line.

8:02 - An illegal touching penalty kills Colorado's drive before it has a chance to get started. Another three-and-out gives the ball back to the Wildcats, but a bobble on the punt return eases that pain. Wildcats returner Brandon White dives back on the ball at his team's 13-yard line before being tackled by safety Ben Finnesseth.

9:00 - The Buffaloes' defense responds by forcing a punt of its own. A sack by linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron and a pass breakup on a deep shot by cornerback RJ Johnson give the ball back to CU's offense.

12:11 - Despite a nice downfield completion of 33 yards to wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., the Buffaloes stall out in Wildcats territory after Isaac Wilson is sacked by Jordan Allen and Eli Jackson. Damon Greaves pins the Wildcats back at their own 13-yard line on his punt.

Second quarter:

0:00 - Kansas State goes conservative after an incomplete pass intended for wide receiver Josh Manning, running out the clock to take the game to halftime tied 7-7.

1:00 - Kansas State pressure gets after quarterback Isaac Wilson, as Jayden Bryant brings him down for a sack after an ineligible man downfield penalty to set up 4th-and-17 for Colorado. The Wildcats call a timeout before the Buffaloes punt the ball away, taking over with 0:53 remaining in the first half.

2:25 - TOUCHDOWN KANSAS STATE: The Wildcats capitalize on the Buffs' turnover, marching down the field for a game-controlled score. They ran 14 plays and ate up 6:58 of game clock before wide receiver Josh Manning secured a touchdown on a screen pass.

COLORADO FUMBLES THROUGH THE BACK OF THE END ZONE 😳 pic.twitter.com/OVNLmCpK42 — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) October 31, 2026

9:32 - FUMBLE COLORADO: The Buffaloes march down the field on a sustained drive, with Richard Young rushing for 11 yards and DeAndre Moore Jr. hauling in a 19-yard reception. However, a 30-yard rush by DeKalon Taylor turns disastrous as he is tracked down at the 1-yard line and fumbles the ball through the back of the end zone for a touchback.

13:40 - MISSED FIELD GOAL KANSAS STATE: Blake Barnett takes over at quarterback for the Wildcats, and despite some early momentum in the drive, it stalls out in Buffs territory. Kansas State kicker Luis Rodriguez trots out to attempt a 49-yard field goal, but pushes it wide left, keeping the Buffs' lead at 7-0.

First quarter:

9️⃣ scores his first TD as a Buff#GoBuffs x @RichardYoung239



🖥️: TNT pic.twitter.com/SdyLZvrZdY — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) October 31, 2026

1:42 - TOUCHDOWN COLORADO: The Buffaloes march into Wildcats territory off the back of a 22-yard rush by Richard Young and a 24-yard reception by Joseph Williams. One play later, Young bursts to the left side of Colorado's offensive line to score his first touchdown of the season. Colorado leads 7-0.

4:40 - Colorado's defense was unwavering on this drive. Despite little help from its offense, it forced another three-and-out, with defensive end Immanuel Ezeogu sealing it with a sack on Dillon Duff.

7:01 - Colorado picks up its first first-down of the day, but after three-straight run plays to Richard Young went for no gain, the Buffs were forced to punt again.

10:08 - The Buffaloes' defensive front continues to get after Wildcats third-string quarterback Dillon Duff, forcing another three-and-out to get the ball back to their offense.

12:00 - After an overthrow by Isaac Wilson on a would-have-been touchdown to DeAndre Moore Jr., the Wildcats hold strong, responding with a three-and-out of their own.

13:18 - The Buffaloes stuff the Wildcats' run game on the first possession, forcing a three-and-out to open the game.

Pregame:

Deion Sanders’ hot seat

As the Buffaloes enter this game, there is a growing feeling of anxiety surrounding Coach Prime. He’s been on hot-seat watch for the entire season, but this is the hottest his seat has ever been. After a three-win 2025 season, Buffs fans and the University of Colorado demanded better results out of Sanders’ squad with a new-look roster in 2026. However, this season is shaping up to be worse somehow, as this five-game losing skid has blown up any preseason hype.

For reference, Dave Aranda, the coach of the Baylor Bears, was fired on Sunday, Oct. 25, after the Bears’ 25-24 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. The Bears sat at 4-3, 2-2 in the Big 12, after that loss, and had even beaten the Buffaloes earlier this season. Aranda was objectively having a better season than Sanders, and still got the hook.

Something to factor into Colorado’s hesitancy to move on from Sanders, though, is his $25+ million buyout on his contract, which it would hope to avoid paying as much as possible.

Injuries riddling both quarterback rooms

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But one of the key storylines surrounding the on-field performance in this game is the injuries to each team’s quarterback room.

The Wildcats got the short end of the stick, as they’ll be without not only star quarterback Avery Johnson, but also his backup, Jacob Knuth. That leaves third-stringer Dillon Duff as the starter in this game. He has yet to make an appearance in a K-State uniform and gets the call as the starter over Erie, Colorado, native Blake Barnett, per Pete Thamel.

While Colorado still has its starter in Isaac Wilson, he hasn’t produced as the Buffaloes had hoped when they promoted him to the role. Wilson’s seven interceptions in the last three games have been killers, but injuries left the Buffaloes with limited options coming into this game.

Julian Lewis, who was Colorado’s Week 1 starter this season, was listed as questionable at the start of Week 9. On Wednesday, Lewis’ family released a statement that read that he suffered a medical emergency at the team’s facility and was taken to the hospital. He was downgraded to out the following day.

Keys to success for the Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) tips a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes will need to lean on their defense in this game as a result, a unit in desperate need of a rebound. It allowed a whopping 57 points to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, as its secondary found very little success in Week 8.

The Buffaloes’ linebackers and interior defensive line will be tasked with reining in the legs of Duff in this game. If they can do that, it’ll force the Wildcats’ offense to become more one-dimensional, which would then allow that secondary a chance at redemption as Duff puts the ball in the air.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.