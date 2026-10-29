Three Bold Predictions for Colorado Buffaloes vs. Kansas State

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to get back on track with a win when they host the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Colorado is coming off of a 57-24 loss to Oklahoma State. With this matchup, the Buffaloes have an opportunity to respond against this Kansas State team who has had issues with consistency as well. The Wildcats are entering the matchup with a record of 4-3 and Colorado sits at 2-5 as the Buffs search for their first Big 12 win of the season.

In order for the Colorado to get anywhere close to a pulling off an upset, they’re going to need to have a complete performance on both sides of the ball. Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson has to protect the football. The defense needs to prevent explosive plays and Colorado’s most reliable, players need to capitalize on all of their opportunities.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) reacts after his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Joseph Williams Has a Career Day

Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams has emerged as one of Buffaloes’ most important offensive weapons and this match up against Kansas State could be his biggest performance yet. Williams is coming off of an impressive game against Oklahoma State where he recorded nine receptions for 135 yards on 10 targets. He constantly demonstrates the ability to create separation, make plays downfield and give the Buffaloes a reliable target when they’re in need of yards.

Williams is entering the Kansas State game with more than 600 receiving yards and five touchdowns which makes him one of the most productive players a part of Colorado’s offense. His recent performances against Baylor and Oklahoma State showed that he’s fully capable of putting up large numbers even when his team is struggling.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Quinton Hammonds (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas State’s defense will have to find a way to contain Williams early on because Colorado can easily make him the focal point of its game plan on offense. The Buffaloes should look to get him involved with quick passes and opportunities to stretch the field. If Wilson can deliver accurate throws, then the two can get into a rhythm and hopefully his teammates will block well enough to allow Williams to make plays after a catch.

A breakout game from Williams would give Colorado a much-needed offensive spark and force Kansas State to prioritize the Buffaloes’ passing game.

Colorado’s Defense Records Multiple Turnovers

Colorado’s defense could use a response since the unit allowed 57 points against Oklahoma State. The Buffaloes cannot afford another game day where opposing playmakers consistently find open space. They cannot afford to let the Wildcats to extend drives and turn scoring opportunities into touchdowns. Kansas State presents a different challenge but it still means that Colorado needs to be more physical and more disciplined.

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jacob Knuth (7) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wildcats quarterback Jacob Knuth showed plenty of resilience throughout his first start against Arizona State as he threw for 194 yards and a touchdown while also scoring on the ground. He was operating in a difficult situation and kept his composure while dealing with an ankle injury as well. If he starts again in this upcoming matchup, then Colorado is going to need to make him uncomfortable early on in the game and prevent any easy rushing yards.

Regardless of who starts at quarterback, Colorado absolutely has to prevent the quarterback from escaping pressure and being productive outside the pocket.

The Buffaloes need to create pressure without consistently leaving receivers open downfield. Anything from an interception, forced fumble or third-down sack could help create momentum to give the offense better field position. The Colorado defense does not necessarily need to dominate every single possession but will need to make some game-changing plays to help more than they did in their last matchup.

Generating turnovers would also help Colorado control the actual pace of the game. If the Buffaloes can win the turnover battle, they could give themselves a chance to keep it a close game and cause more turnovers as opposed to suffering them.

Colorado Keeps the Game Within One Score

Colorado is on a five-game losing streak and their loss to Oklahoma State raised more questions about the team’s ability to compete in the Big 12. This doesn’t mean that the Buffaloes haven’t shown glimpses of offensive potential and excellent plays, but it has highlighted their struggles with consistency. On one hand, their passing attack has demonstrated the ability to produce big plays.

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins (24) runs pas Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kansas State is also coming off of a loss and the Wildcats’ quarterback situation adds another layer of uncertainty especially when it comes to game planning. Knuth could be the starter if Johnson remains out but either way the Kansas State offense can still be a threat through its running style and receiving core.

The Buffaloes need to establish the run, protect Wilson and avoid turnovers which has been an issue this season and will provide the Wildcats with easy scoring opportunities. Defensively, Colorado has to make proper tackles and prevent Kansas State from extending drives.

Home-field advantage at Folsom Field could also play a role especially if Colorado starts off in a quick manner. A competitive fourth quarter would put pressure on the Wildcats and give an opportunity for the Buffaloes to pull off an upset.

Colorado has a lot to prove following their recent struggles but if they can clean things up and give a clean, steady performance, then they can get back on the path to success once again.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.