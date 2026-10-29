Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis' Family Shares Update After Medical Emergency

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis is recovering from a medical emergency suffered at the school's athletic facility that resulted in him being transported to the hospital, according to his father T. Carlton Lewis in a statement posted onto social media. Carlton Lewis announced the news of his son's emergency as well as an update on his recovery, on Thursday, Oct. 29.

"Yesterday, Julian experienced a medical emergency at the University of Colorado athletic facility and was promptly transported to the hospital. He is recovering and thankful to his medical team, teammates, and Colorado fans for their prayers and support. Please respect Julian and the Lewis family's privacy. We will have no further comment at this time," reads the statement released by the Lewis family.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) at the line of scrimmage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday's availability report released by Colorado, Lewis was listed as "Doubtful" for the Kansas State game.

Lewis started the first four games of the season for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes with the program's new offensive coordinator in Brennan Marion. As a starter, Lewis led Colorado to wins over Georgia Tech and Weber State before losing to Northwestern. Lewis started the first half of the Baylor loss, but the Buffaloes started quarterback Isaac Wilson for the second half as Colorado trailed 10-3.

In 3.5 games on the season, Lewis totaled 733 passing yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions. Taking eight sacks on the year, his rushing total is -45 yards with one touchdown.

He joined the program as a four-star recruit, originally committed to the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley. He saw action as a true freshman for Colorado in four games in 2025, but the Buffaloes decided to preserve his redshirt.

Deion Sanders on Julian Lewis Before Medical Emergency

Colorado coach Deion Sanders stands on the field as the team warms up before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, before Lewis' medical emergency, "Coach Prime" offered some clarity on the quarterback's status when asked if he would be coming back on the season.

"That's on him. Great question, but that's on him," Sanders responded.

Sanders pushed back on the idea that he has treated Lewis unfairly during the season with Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson taking over the offense since the second half of the Baylor game.

"I don't treat people unfairly," Sanders said. "I don't play games with young men and their careers or hate on folks. If anything, I'm too forgiving. You have to understand that we may know more a little more than you do because we're inside the locker room and understands what happens including what clicks and what doesn't. You guys on the outside think you see what goes on inside but you don't. And that's not a shot at any of you, but it's not for me to guess or assume."

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado will release an availability report on Thursday and Friday, as well as 90 minutes before kickoff against Kansas State.

The Buffaloes are currently looking to snap a five-game losing streak with a home matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats on Halloween. Colorado vs. Kansas State is set for 12 p.m. MT on Saturday, Oct. 31.

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