Colorado's Defensive Plan Sees New Twist Amid Kansas State Injury News

The Colorado Buffaloes faced five straight dual-threat quarterbacks during their losing slide. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson looked lined up to become the sixth Colorado would face on Halloween.

However, the Buffaloes' defensive plan involving countering the running and throwing threat could be altered ahead of the Oct. 31 showdown.

Latest Avery Johnson Update Ahead of Colorado vs. Kansas State

Oct 17, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) runs away from Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Trey Lathan (4) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports college football insider Matt Zenitz dropped a pivotal update on Oct. 28 involving the health of Johnson.

"Kansas State star quarterback Avery Johnson is currently considered unlikely to play this week against Colorado due to an injury, sources tell CBS Sports," Zenitz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. "Would be the second straight missed game for Johnson, who missed the team’s game vs. Arizona State last week."

Johnson appeared to be in the process of missing the Colorado game anyway, per coach Collin Klein's words during his presser on Oct. 26.

Kansas State Wildcats head coach Collin Klein walks out of a huddle during the Sunflower Showdown game against Kansas Jayhawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He's working hard at it and is doing everything that he can. Some of that is gonna be out of his control in this deal, but we're monitoring it obviously very closely, and our doctors and trainers have done a nice job of protecting him and detailing this thing so we do the right and best thing for him," Klein shared with reporters.

Johnson left the rivalry game against Kansas on Oct. 17 following breaking off a 59-yard run. However, he landed awkwardly and was slow to get up. He spent the rest of that contest laughing with his teammates on the sideline, as his Wildcats rolled to a 35-24 victory in Manhattan, Kansas.

Who Would Colorado Face in This Situation

Deion Sanders leads the Colorado Buffaloes onto Folsom Field before their 2025 game against Georgia Tech. Sanders is adjusting Colorado’s practice and sleep schedule before this year’s night-game rematch in Atlanta. | Matthew Jonas/Daily Camera

Colorado, coach Deion Sanders and defensive coordinator Chris Marve could be facing an experienced starter for this Big 12 Conference showdown now.

Quarterback Jacob Knuth is trending as the starter against the Buffaloes. This will mark his second straight start behind center if Johnson isn't healthy enough to play.

Knuth hit 26-of-41 passing for 194 yards and tossed a first-quarter seven-yard touchdown. But that throw to wide receiver Jaron Tibbs became Knuth's only aerial touchdown of the game. He also added 19 rushing yards on nine carries and added one more score through his mobility. But KSU took the 28-17 loss to the Sun Devils down in Tempe.

Kansas State mustered only 278 total yards of offense, including 84 rushing yards, against the Sun Devils. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota, native Knuth has played for the Wildcats since 2024. He has 219 passing yards in his career.

Determining if Colorado Will Make a Quarterback Change

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Ethan Wesloski (32) looks to sack Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So Kansas State looks like it must roll without Johnson. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes continue to face questions about whether they should make their own change.

Current starting quarterback Isaac Wilson hasn't won a single start yet and has thrown more interceptions at seven versus touchdown throws with six. Meanwhile, former starting passer Julian Lewis has six touchdowns but fewer interceptions, at two. Yet Sanders continues to address Lewis' status with Colorado.

"That's on him," Sanders said during his Oct. 26 press conference. "Great question, but that's on him."

Sanders and Colorado plan to ride with Wilson, especially for the KSU showdown.

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