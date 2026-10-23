Julian Lewis Lands on Unfortunate List Amid Colorado Uncertainty

The Colorado Buffaloes entered the 2026 season with a feeling of cautious optimism around the program thanks to the hiring of new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve as well as the key return of quarterback Julian Lewis.

While key pieces like offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (LSU), defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas (Georgia Tech), wide receiver Omarion Miller (Arizona State), and more left Colorado through the transfer portal, Lewis was one of the headlining Buffaloes to return to Boulder.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) passes the ball against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Lewis' NIL Disappointment

How much of a factor NIL played, if at all, in Lewis returning to Colorado is unknown, but the former four-star quarterback has landed on an unfortunate list when it comes to college quarterbacks and their respective NIL value. According to 247Sports' Cooper Petagna, Lewis is one of six signal-callers who have proven to be the most disappointing NIL investments.

Joining Lewis is Michigan's Bryce Underwood, Texas' Arch Manning, Texas A&M's Marcel Reed, Oklahoma's John Mateer, and Penn State's Rocco Becht. Lewis is by far the most unproven and least experienced among that group, as quarterbacks like Manning, Reed, and Mateer entered the year with College Football Playoff expectations. Lewis and Colorado, on the other hand, were looking to turn around the Buffaloes after a 3-9 finish to the 2025 season.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs off the field after his pass was intercepted by Penn State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, Lewis' time in Colorado in 2026 has come to a pause through four games. He started the Buffs' first four games of the year, totaling 733 yards and 6 touchdowns with 2 interceptions, all while completing 64.2 percent of his passes. However, the Buffaloes offense struggled to score points against Power Four opponents with Lewis steering the ship, averaging 11.3 points in losses to Northwestern and Baylor as well as the season-opening win over Georgia Tech.

Julian Lewis Future Outlook

Lewis is only 19 years old, making him one of the younger second-year players in college football, and Lewis' future remains uncertain with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2026 and beyond.

His future may still be a bright one, and Petagna is not yet giving up on the former blue-chip recruit. However, will Lewis' future be in Boulder, Colorado, with Sanders and the Buffaloes coaching staff?

"With limited production in just four starts, it's too early to close the door on the former blue-chip quarterback making something of himself at the Power Four level. But it shouldn't be lost on evaluators that not everything translates to the next level."

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) walks off the field after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the NIL investment has not worked out for Colorado, it also means that Lewis is not receiving the expected development when signing with the Buffaloes as a high school prospect. While Underwood could be at risk of transferring from Michigan, Lewis does seem to have the longest runway of any quarterback on Petagna's list to turn the ship around and make a case for the NFL.

As it currently stands with Colorado starting quarterback Isaac Wilson and Lewis remaining sidelined, Lewis is far from making any case for the NFL Draft at this point in his young career.

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