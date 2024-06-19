Kahlil Benson upset over effort: "I'll be damned if we allow fifty-something sacks"
Kahlil Benson was one of the first transfer players to be Boulder bound after the 2023 season and hit the ground running ever since. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound former Hoosier has bought into the culture Deion Sanders and his staff is trying to establish. He's also working toward being a leader on the offensive line by holding his teammates accountable.
Benson took his newfound role to heart and let his emotions show in a moment captured by Well Off Media. The senior, who only allowed one sack with nearly 800 snaps last year, went off on the rest of the Buffaloes offensive line in Tuesday's practice.
"I'll be damned if we give up fifty-something sacks this year," Benson said. "I'll be damned today. Y'all are not going to be here and I don't give a F--- who says something about it."
Colorado had the most turnover in FBS since last year with 42 players entering the transfer portal. All but three offensive linemen decided to head elsewhere after the group allowed a total of 56 sacks in 2023. Shedeur Sanders took a majority of those hits and it became a priority to give him better protection upfront this offseason.
Benson came to CU as a two-year starter who missed the 2020 season with a torn ACL. He'll try to build off his success in Indiana as the No. 12 interior offensive lineman during this transfer period. His mindset is exactly what the Buffs need, especially on the offensive line in desperate need of senior leadership.