LaJohntay Wester Shares Classy Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter NIL Gesture
During a livestream by Deion Sanders Jr., new information emerged surrounding former Colorado Buffaloes stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, that the duo had used portions of their own NIL earnings to help fund teammates' NIL opportunities during their time in Boulder.
The initial report explained that, despite their impact on the team, both Sanders and Hunter chose not to take from Colorado’s shared NIL pool. Instead, the two reportedly used their own NIL earnings to help support teammates and strengthen the roster around them.
Former Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester recently took to social media to confirm those reports himself.
Wester posted to his Instagram story, showing appreciation for Sanders and Hunter, proving just how close Colorado’s locker room had become during the early years of the “Coach Prime” era.
How It Worked
The exact details surrounding the Buffs’ NIL structure are unknown, as in how much Sanders and Hunter might have contributed, but Wester and Sanders Jr.'s comments reveal just how layered modern NIL collectives have become, and how involved star players can become in helping shape a roster behind the scenes.
In today’s college football landscape, schools and collectives partner with local businesses, sponsors, and booster groups to help facilitate NIL opportunities for athletes across the roster.
According to Deion Sanders Jr.'s livestream, Shedeur and Hunter reportedly chose not to tap into Colorado’s shared NIL pool, despite being two of the most visible and marketable athletes in college football at the time.
With both Sanders and Hunter landing massive individual endorsement deals while at Colorado with brands like Gatorade, Nike, Beats by Dre, and others, the duo was able to support themselves individually, which allowed them to help teammates through shared appearances, collaborations, branding opportunities, and by simply leaving more NIL collective resources available for the rest of the roster.
It’s a decision that allowed more NIL support to flow throughout the locker room, helping Colorado add depth and build a team immediately capable of competing in the Big 12.
For Colorado fans, it once again highlights the type of leadership both players demonstrated while in Boulder and why they remain so respected within Buff Nation.
A Tight-Knit Team Built In Boulder
While the three former Colorado stars have all found new homes in the NFL, Wester with the Baltimore Ravens, Sanders with the Cleveland Browns, and Hunter with the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s clear that the bond they built in Boulder remains strong.
During their lone season together in 2024, Sanders connected with Wester and Hunter for 2,189 total passing yards, helping lead Colorado to a 9-3 record and some of the most memorable moments of the early “Coach Prime” era.
In fact, perhaps one of the most memorable moments in recent Buffs history occurred in week four of the 2024 campaign versus the Baylor Bears, when Sanders found Wester for a game-tying 43-yard hail mary touchdown pass as time expired in regulation before Hunter sealed the win with a forced fumble at the goal line in overtime.
For die-hard Buffs fans, even casual posts like on Wester’s Instagram story immediately recall some of the best memories in recent history and remind us just how tight-knit the Buffs locker room became during one of the most transformative periods in program history.
Paving The Way Forward
Sanders, Hunter, and Wester may have moved on to the NFL, but many Colorado fans still view them as the foundation for what the Buffs are building today.
The trio, along with others like Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard, became the first dominoes in Colorado’s transformation under “Coach Prime.”
Even after a difficult 3-9 season in 2025, the momentum they created continues to pay off.
Recent recruiting momentum has the Buffs' 2027 class ranked among the top five in the Big 12, proving that Boulder remains one of college football’s most desirable destinations.
Now, as the three former Buffs continue on in their NFL careers, the culture, visibility, and national attention they helped create continue to shape the next era of Colorado football in Boulder.
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Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.