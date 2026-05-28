LaJohntay Wester Shares Classy Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter NIL Gesture

During a livestream by Deion Sanders Jr., new information emerged surrounding former Colorado Buffaloes stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, that the duo had used portions of their own NIL earnings to help fund teammates' NIL opportunities during their time in Boulder.

Oct 4, 2025; London, United Kingdom; A New Era advertisement with images of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12), Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) and New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85) at Tottenhotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The initial report explained that, despite their impact on the team, both Sanders and Hunter chose not to take from Colorado’s shared NIL pool. Instead, the two reportedly used their own NIL earnings to help support teammates and strengthen the roster around them.

Former Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester recently took to social media to confirm those reports himself.

Wester posted to his Instagram story, showing appreciation for Sanders and Hunter, proving just how close Colorado’s locker room had become during the early years of the “Coach Prime” era.

Former Buff LaJohntay Wester shows his appreciation for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter after it was revealed they took $0 from Colorado’s collective. Instead, they used their own money to help sponsor NIL deals for their teammates.



They carried Colorados program on and off… pic.twitter.com/nEszbjjTCO — Dalvinthetruth (@dalvinthetruth) May 27, 2026

How It Worked

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The exact details surrounding the Buffs’ NIL structure are unknown, as in how much Sanders and Hunter might have contributed, but Wester and Sanders Jr.'s comments reveal just how layered modern NIL collectives have become, and how involved star players can become in helping shape a roster behind the scenes.

In today’s college football landscape, schools and collectives partner with local businesses, sponsors, and booster groups to help facilitate NIL opportunities for athletes across the roster.



According to Deion Sanders Jr.'s livestream, Shedeur and Hunter reportedly chose not to tap into Colorado’s shared NIL pool, despite being two of the most visible and marketable athletes in college football at the time.

Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With both Sanders and Hunter landing massive individual endorsement deals while at Colorado with brands like Gatorade, Nike, Beats by Dre, and others, the duo was able to support themselves individually, which allowed them to help teammates through shared appearances, collaborations, branding opportunities, and by simply leaving more NIL collective resources available for the rest of the roster.

It’s a decision that allowed more NIL support to flow throughout the locker room, helping Colorado add depth and build a team immediately capable of competing in the Big 12.

For Colorado fans, it once again highlights the type of leadership both players demonstrated while in Boulder and why they remain so respected within Buff Nation.

A Tight-Knit Team Built In Boulder

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the three former Colorado stars have all found new homes in the NFL, Wester with the Baltimore Ravens, Sanders with the Cleveland Browns, and Hunter with the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s clear that the bond they built in Boulder remains strong.

During their lone season together in 2024, Sanders connected with Wester and Hunter for 2,189 total passing yards, helping lead Colorado to a 9-3 record and some of the most memorable moments of the early “Coach Prime” era.

In fact, perhaps one of the most memorable moments in recent Buffs history occurred in week four of the 2024 campaign versus the Baylor Bears, when Sanders found Wester for a game-tying 43-yard hail mary touchdown pass as time expired in regulation before Hunter sealed the win with a forced fumble at the goal line in overtime.

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) falls in the end zone as he is chased by fans trying to leave the field following an overtime win against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

For die-hard Buffs fans, even casual posts like on Wester’s Instagram story immediately recall some of the best memories in recent history and remind us just how tight-knit the Buffs locker room became during one of the most transformative periods in program history.

Paving The Way Forward

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sanders, Hunter, and Wester may have moved on to the NFL, but many Colorado fans still view them as the foundation for what the Buffs are building today.

The trio, along with others like Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard, became the first dominoes in Colorado’s transformation under “Coach Prime.”

Even after a difficult 3-9 season in 2025, the momentum they created continues to pay off.

Recent recruiting momentum has the Buffs' 2027 class ranked among the top five in the Big 12, proving that Boulder remains one of college football’s most desirable destinations.

Now, as the three former Buffs continue on in their NFL careers, the culture, visibility, and national attention they helped create continue to shape the next era of Colorado football in Boulder.

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