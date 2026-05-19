Top Five Colorado Buffaloes Players of the Coach Prime Era

The Colorado Buffaloes have churned out talent in coach Deion Sanders’s tenure, producing four NFL Draft picks and 12 undrafted free agents.

Here’s a ranking of the five best players Coach Prime has had on his roster so far in his Buffaloes tenure.

1. Cornerback/Wide Receiver Travis Hunter

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Hunter is hands-down the best player from the Coach Prime era, and arguably the best player in Colorado history. He won the 2024 Heisman Trophy after recording 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns in the receiving game along with 35 tackles, 24 solo tackles, 11 pass breakups, four interceptions and a forced fumble on defense.

Hunter had his jersey number retired following his historic campaign and was selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hunter did things that had not only never been seen in Buffaloes history, but in the history of college football. His legacy will be one that will be nearly impossible to top for years to come.

2. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Sanders was right beside Hunter in making history for the Buffaloes. He threw for an FBS-high 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions during the 2024 season, winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in the process. His completion percentage (74 percent) led all NCAA divisions, and also allowed him to take home Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-Big 12 Honors.

Sanders had his jersey retired alongside Hunter and was selected No. 144-overall in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

As the son of Coach Prime, Sanders had high expectations to live up to. He did that and more, and now leaves a nearly-untouchable legacy of his own in Boulder.

3. Safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Silmon-Craig was one of the most underrated players of the Coach Prime Era. None of the Buffaloes’ success during the 2024 season would’ve been possible without him, but his praises were seldom sung.

That season alone, Silmon-Craig racked up a team-high 89 tackles, 64 of which were unassisted, along with three pass breakups, two sacks, one interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, one of which he took for a touchdown.

Still, Silmon-Craig went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft but has since carved out a contributing role with the Jaguars.

One play that perfectly encapsulates Silmon-Craig’s unsung heroism that season was the second-to-last play of overtime against the Baylor Bears in 2024. The ending of the game is usually what is remembered, as Hunter forced a game-sealing fumble. But that play never would’ve happened if not for Silmon-Craig’s efforts on the play prior.

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson broke off a 13-yard run and stood just two yards from the endzone with only Silmon-Craig in his way. The safety stayed firm in his mechanics and tackled Robertson short of the goal line, saving a touchdown and setting up Hunter to make the game-winning play.

4. Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although his time in Sanders’s program was short-lived, Seaton made an immense impact. He was the cornerstone of Colorado’s offensive line, starting 22 of 25 possible games in his two seasons. He also allowed just four sacks in those 22 games, with three of them coming during his freshman season.

Seaton was one of the most highly touted high school recruits to ever commit to Colorado. But despite the expectations that came with it, he didn’t disappoint.

Seaton transferred to the LSU Tigers ahead of the 2026 season.

5. Wide Receiver LaJohntay Wester

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite Hunter receiving the immense number of targets he did in 2024, Wester was still able to stand out as an elite option in the receiving game. He caught 74 passes for 931 yards, the second-most on the team, and 10 touchdowns.

Wester was selected No. 203 overall in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens and carved out a role as a kick returner in his rookie season.

Wester’s iconic 43-yard touchdown reception to send that same Baylor matchup to overtime on the final play of regulation will live in the hearts of Buffs fans for years to come. Similar to Silmon-Craig, Wester received little attention for his contributions, at least in comparison to the likes of Sanders and Hunter on the offense. But still, they didn’t go unnoticed, and are now paying off handsomely in the form of an NFL contract.

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