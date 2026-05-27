Deion Sanders’ National Outreach on Display in Recruiting

The Colorado Buffaloes have nine commits so far in their 2027 recruiting class. All nine of these recruits are from different states, putting Buffs’ coach Deion Sanders’ national reach on display.

Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting All Over the Country

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffs have received the commitments from nine players in the 2027 recruiting class and all of them are from a different state.

Andre Adams, Quarterback (Tennessee)

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, Wide Receiver (South Carolina)

Gabe Jenkins, Safety (Pennsylvania)

Li’Marcus Jones, Offensive Tackle (Mississippi)

Ba’Roc Willis, Edge Rusher (Alabama)

Davon Dericho, Cornerback (Florida)

Kenny Fairley, Defensive Lineman (Georgia)

Will Rasmussen, Cornerback (Utah)

Prince Washington, Cornerback (Texas)

What is remarkable about this is that these nine states don’t even include the Buffaloes home state of Colorado. While it is a good sign that the Buffaloes have been able to recruit all over the country, recruiting in their own region and creating a pipeline should still be on the list of priorities. This is especially true if there is highly rated recruit right in their backyard.

The highest rated recruit in the state of Colorado in the 2027 class os interior offensive lineman Jackson Roper. Roper is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class per Rivals. He is currently committed to the UCLA Bruins.

Colorado’s 2027 Class Ranking

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s team recruiting ranking according to Rivals is No. 37 in the country. It has jumped up to the the No. 2 ranked class in the Big 12 conference, behind on the defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech Red Raiders. This is a huge improvement from where Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class was ranked.

The Buffs’ 2026 class was ranked No. 67 in the country and one of the worse in power conference college football. It was ranked as the No. 15 class in the Big 12 out of 16 teams, ahead of only the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Colorado had 21 total commits in this class, two of which were blue chips (rated four or five stars).

Out of Colorado’s nine commits in the 2027 class, they have already doubled that number of blue chip recruits with four.

Andre Adams, Four-Star Quarterback

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, Four-Star Wide Receiver

Gabe Jenkins, Four-Star Safety

Li’Marcus Jones, Four-Star Offensive Tackle

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This is a good sign for Colorado considering they went 3-9 in 2025. Coach Prime has made his attractive destination for recruits all over to country to come to, even if they have had some down years on the field.

The Buffaloes have an overall record of 16-21 under Sanders since he took over as coach in 2023. Colorado went 4-8 in 2023 but then followed that up with a 9-4 season and a bowl game appearance in 2024. They took a major step back with their three-win 2025 season and will look to bounce back in 2026.

Colorado's 2026 season starts on Sept. 3 on the road against Georgia Tech.

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