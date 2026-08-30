The Colorado Buffaloes are deep into their preparation for their Week 1 matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday night. Ahead of the game, linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron spoke about the game at length in his presser.

He broke down how offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense has helped Colorado prepare for the Yellow Jackets, what he’s looking forward to most about the game, and how stopping the run is a personal matter in this game.

How the ‘Go-Go’ Offense Prepared the Colorado Buffaloes

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes’ linebackers have shared their common belief that playing against Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense every day in practice has them well-prepared for what the Yellow Jackets will present.

“It’s definitely beneficial,” Lampron said. “Because going against an option offense tests every single rule of your defense. You get so many exotic looks, so they definitely have us prepared for anything that we could see.”

Both schemes utilize the running game heavily through a variety of different sets. They are very triple-option and RPO-heavy, and both feature quarterback run-sets. Stopping a ground game that utilizes that many different looks requires stout linebacker integrity, as their reads of the backfield often determine the outcome of a play.

The Buffaloes’ linebackers are seasoned vets who have a full fall camp of reading option plays under their belts, so they pose a serious threat to Georgia Tech’s run game on Thursday.

What Gideon ESPN Lampron is Most Excited About

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Gideon Lampron (4) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffs fans are waiting with bated breath for this new-look team to take the field for the first time, and the players are boiling over with excitement of their own. Lampron is no different. He shared what playing in his first game as a Buff will mean to him during the presser.

“I’m so excited to put on the black and gold this first game,” Lampron said. “That’s why all of us came here. I’ve been dreaming of playing at this level since I was a kid, so I’m ready to go make the most of it.”

Why Stopping the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets’ Run is ‘Personal’

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (1) runs past Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge (4) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But as excited as the players are, their new scheme is something they’ll need to perfect to take down the Yellow Jackets’ offense. They’ve been working hard over the offseason to learn it, as it is new with the arrival of defensive coordinator Chris Marve, but its been a bout a two-week gameplan process to prep for Georgia Tech.

“We started [gameplanning] a couple of days ago,” Lampron said. “But the biggest thing for us is just doing our job, not playing selfishly, trying to make plays within the scheme of the defense, don’t be freestyling out there, just doing everything you can to help the defense is big. Obviously, emphasizing stopping the run and just playing together.”

Stopping the run is something that Lampron and the rest of the defense pride themselves on. Lampron has taken that factor a step further, though, as he sees it as a personal matter.

“It’s definitely personal,” Lampron said. “It’s just saying they’re tougher than us, and that’s just something we’re going to have to see when we get out there. I’m so excited for our guys to get this challenge and I know we’ve been working so hard this entire year, so I’m just excited to go out there.”

The Buffaloes made a name for themselves in the Coach Prime era when the likes of Colorado State and Nebraska made things personal, so if that word holds the same weight now as it did then, Buffs fans will be in for a treat to kick off the season.

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