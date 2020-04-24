Celebrating the Best Plays of Laviska Shenault's Career

As we go on, we remember, all the times we had together.

Laviska Shenault Jr. will likely be drafted Friday night and officially begin his NFL career.

Shenault is one of the most electric players to don the black and gold. Let's take a look at some of the many plays during his CU career that absolutely took your breath away.

Stanford

This isn't Shenault's biggest play, it wasn't going to make SportsCenter's top 10. It is the play that epitomizes who he is as a football player. Tough as nails. It is 4th and 1, the game is tied 13-13 late in the fourth quarter. Shenault gets the ball on an end-around and has one guy standing in the way. That guy now wishes he didn't get in the way.

Nebraska

This one is just flat out unforgettable. The opponent, the point in the game and the silencing of the crowd make this play so beautiful. What a throw, what a catch.

Washington

This is the best catch I have ever seen in-person. I have now watched it close to a thousand times and still have no idea how he caught it. It looked like he was defending the interception and then all of a sudden it ends up in his hands. Unbelievable. This also was one of the biggest wins of 2019.

USC

HASTA LAVISKA BABY! This is where Mark Johnson's favorite call originated. The wildcat had been successful all season long. USC was expecting, they just didn't expect the misdirection. And that led to Shenault taking it 48 yards to the crib.

This play is one of my favorite plays from 2019. It isn't Shenault's most flashy play but shows his breakaway speed. Just a simple slant or 'bang eight' route, hard to tell. But nobody touches Shenault until he sees athletic director Rick George in the end zone. Amazing moment.

Arizona State

Everybody say a quick prayer for Kobe Williams. Ain't nothing wrong with him, I'm just not sure his ankles or self-esteem ever recovered this. We've seen his catching ability, his breakaway speed and his toughness throughout these plays. This is where Shenault shows off his agility. Just incredible.

Colorado State

This was Laviska Shenault's coming out party. One play would not do what he did in this game justice. The whole highlight tape does it. This was Shenault's first start for Colorado. He subsequently caught 11 passes for 211 yards. Colorado State couldn't tackle him.