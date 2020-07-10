BuffsCountry
Laviska Shenault Jr. inks deal with Jacksonville Jaguars

Chase Howell

Training camp is almost here which means it is rookie contract signing season. 

Rookie contracts are being signed all over the NFL and the highest-drafted CU Buff in almost a decade has signed his rookie deal. 

Laviska Shenault was selected 42nd overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft and now they have locked him down for three-to-four years depending on the team options. 

NBCSports ProFootball Talk was the first to report the news. 

The contract details have yet to be released. 

Shenault spent three seasons with the Buffaloes and was an All-Pac-12 receiver in two of them. 

He caught 86 passes for 1,011 yards during his breakout sophomore season. He had six touchdowns receiving on five on the ground. 

During his junior year, he dealt with injuries throughout the season and did not play as much but he still caught 56 balls for 764 yards. 

Jaguars quarterback is very excited about his new weapon. 

“I remember playing against him in 2018 and he was kind of banged up that game, which I was not upset about because he was the type of guy that every time he touched the ball you just got nervous because you knew he could break it, we had seen it on tape and at that point he was going to be in the talks for the Heisman until he got injured that year. He is a very special player,” Minshew said. “I am excited for him. He is just the type of guy that you get the ball in his hands and good things tend to happen.”

The Jaguars plan to utilize him in all sorts of ways this season, similar to his time to Colorado, but with a less of a load to hopefully keep him healthy. 

This story will be updated when contract details become available. 

