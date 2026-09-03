Live Score Updates for Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech

In a rematch of the 2025 season opener, the Colorado Buffaloes have traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The matchup between the 1990 co-National Champions will take place in front of a sold-out crowd at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Colorado enters the game looking to rewrite offseason narratives, while Georgia Tech aims to prove that it can redeem its collapse at the end of the 2025 season and push for a College Football Playoff berth.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT on Thursday, Sept. 3 on ESPN. Follow along here for live updates on Colorado Buffaloes on SI.

Pregame

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offense

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes are welcoming a new offensive coordinator into the fold in former Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion. The innovator of the ‘Go-Go’ offense brings his unique scheme to the Black and Gold, as Colorado fans are in for an entirely different look to what they’ve become accustomed to in recent seasons.

The scheme is a run-heavy scheme that utilizes RPOs and triple-options with regularity, a far cry from the pro-style offense featured under Pat Shurmur in the Coach Prime era thus far.

“It’s just different, like, it’s weird,” said Colorado running back JaQuail Smith, who played in the scheme with the Hornets in 2025. “When you’re on the field and looking at it, it’s weird. You don’t know what’s happening. There are exotic formations, two running backs, three receivers. You never know what’s coming, so it’s fun to play in.”

Notable offensive additions:

Quarterback Isaac Wilson (Utah Utes transfer)

Wide receiver Danny Scudero (San Jose State Spartans transfer, led FBS in receiving in 2025)

Wide receiver Kam Perry (Miami University Redhawks transfer)

Wide receiver Ernest Campbell (Sacramento State Hornets transfer)

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas Longhorns transfer)

Running back Richard Young (Alabama Crimson Tide transfer)

Running back Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State Hornets transfer)

Running back JaQuail Smith (Sacramento State Hornets transfer)

Offensive lineman Bo Hughley (Georgia Bulldogs transfer)

Offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (Houston Cougars transfer)

Offensive lineman Sean Kinney (Lafayette Leopards transfer)

Offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden (Ohio State transfer)

Offensive lineman Xavier Payne (consensus three-star recruit)

Offensive lineman Taj White (Rutgers Scarlett Knights transfer)

The Colorado Buffaloes’ defense

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes also welcomed a new defensive coordinator. Chris Marve, who was originally hired as the linebackers coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator following Robert Livingston’s departure for the NFL, is set to bring his 4-3 scheme to Boulder.

As a former Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker, he builds his defense around the linebacking core. Colorado coach Deion Sanders has raved about the talent of his new-look linebacking group during the 2026 offseason.

“The linebacker core is superb,” said Sanders at Big 12 Football Media Days. “We have three pros, I believe … These are the best linebackers that I’ve ever had in my history of coaching.”

Marve’s secondaries have also been known to wreak havoc against opponents. Most notably, during his days as the Virginia Tech Hokies’ defensive coordinator in 2023, his secondary allowed the third-fewest passing yards in the FBS, only trailing the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. That same unit produced five NFL defensive backs, including 2026 first-round draft pick Mansoor Delane.

Notable defensive additions:

Nov 2, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) celebrates after a tackle against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Santana Hopper (Tulane Green Wave transfer)

Defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth Hawks transfer)

Defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State Mountaineers transfer)

Defensive lineman Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina Chanticleers transfer)

Defensive lineman Sedrick Smith (Maryland Terrapins transfer)

Defensive lineman Vili Taufatofua (San Jose State Spartans transfer)

Defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe (Baylor Bears transfer)

Defensive end Toby Anene (North Dakota State Bison transfer)

Defensive end Immanuel Ezeogu (James Madison Dukes transfer)

Linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron (Bowling Green Falcons transfer)

Linebacker Tyler Martinez (New Mexico State Aggies transfer)

Linebacker Liona Lefau (Texas Longhorns transfer)

Cornerback Preston Ashley (four-star recruit per ESPN)

Cornerback Boo Carter (Tennessee Volunteers transfer)

Cornerback Justin Eaglin (James Madison Dukes transfer)

Cornerback Emory Floyd (Appalachian State Mountaineers transfer)

Cornerback Jaydan Hardy (Oklahoma Sooners transfer)

Cornerback Jason Stokes Jr. (Utah Utes transfer)

Cornerback Paul Omodia (Lamar Cardinals transfer)

Cornerback Cree Thomas (Notre Dame Fighting Irish transfer)

Safety Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State Aggies transfer)

Safety Randon Fontenette (Vanderbilt Commodores transfer)

Safety Jah Jah Boyd (Indiana Hoosiers transfer)

What to know about the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The keys for the Yellow Jackets will be their dangerous rushing attack and formidable linebacking core.

The offensive backfield consists of two major weapons: Michigan Wolverines transfer Justice Haynes and returning running back Malachi Hosely. Haynes rushed for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries in his lone season with Michigan after transferring from the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hosley rushed for 697 yards and seven touchdowns on 98 carries in a backup role to Jamal Haynes for the Yellow Jackets in 2025.

As for their linebackers, senior Kyle Efford leads the group. He’s amassed 223 total tackles in his four seasons with the Yellow Jackets, along with 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis will need to keep a close eye on that level of the defense as play transpires in Atlanta.

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