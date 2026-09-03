Colorado Buffaloes' Most Important Position Group Against Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes poured a good deal of focus into the linebacker position this offseason. They brought in transfers like Liona Lefau, Tyler Martinez and Gideon ESPN Lampron while landing commitments from the likes of Carson Crawford and Rodney Colton Jr. on the recruiting trail.

In addition, they added Chris Marve as their linebackers coach, and he has since been promoted to defensive coordinator. All of that investment is about to pay off, as Colorado’s linebackers will be key to stopping the run against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

What the linebackers’ role will be

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With Marve’s new role as defensive coordinator, he’ll be building his defense far differently from previous Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston. Livingston built his defenses around the defensive backs, which created great secondaries but cost the Buffs in their run defense.

As a former linebacker and a linebackers coach by trade, Marve builds his defenses around the linebacking core, and the same has been the case with the Buffaloes. His 4-3 scheme requires his talented transfer linebackers to fill gaps and step up to stop the run, and he’s entrusted that role to them.

They may be the perfect men for the job. Lefau, Martinez and Lampron have tallied a combined total of 245 tackles over the last two seasons, not including stats at the FCS level. They are willing tacklers who have answered the call to action issued to them by the coaching staff.

That initiative is what led coach Deion Sanders to call them the best group he’s ever coached at that position.

“The linebacker core is superb,” said Sanders on a May episode of Thee Morning Run “We have three pros, I believe … These are the best linebackers that I’ve ever had in my history of coaching.”

How the linebackers have prepared for Georgia Tech

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Gideon Lampron (4) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s linebackers are well prepared for Georgia Tech. They’ve been analyzing the similarities between the Yellow Jackets’ offense and Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ scheme.

“It’s definitely beneficial,” said Lampron on Aug. 25. “Because going against an option offense tests every single rule of your defense. You get so many exotic looks, so they definitely have us prepared for anything that we could see.”

Even though the offenses have their differences, primarily in how Colorado splits out running backs in 21 personnel and the Buffs’ utilization of the pass, the Buffs’ linebackers have been able to pull from their similarities to boost their preparation.

“I think it’s going to help us a lot,” said Lefau on Aug. 25. “Any time you practice fitting in a plus-one run game, which is when you account for the quarterback as well, it challenges your rules at times. So just having the quarterback accounted for in each of our run fits, it helps when we prepare for a team like Georgia Tech, who we’re expecting to run their quarterback. So we’re going to make sure that we have the quarterback accounted for as well.”

The position group that can complement the linebackers

Dec 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) reacts to sacking North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (not pictured) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition, Colorado’s linebackers will have support from the team’s new-look interior defensive line. The likes of Tulane Green Wave transfer Santana Hopper, Appalachian State Mountaineers transfer Dylan Manuel, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers transfer Tyler Moore and Baylor Bears transfer Samu Taumanupepe have stood out in fall camp and will do their job if not more in stopping the run.

Colorado’s new-look defense has its question marks, but it also has its perks. The new attitude and skill sets it possesses for stopping the run are two things that fall into that perks category, and they’ll be on display in primetime come Thursday.

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