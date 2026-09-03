Colorado, Deion Sanders Help Georgia Tech Reach Mark Not Seen in 20 Years
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The Colorado Buffaloes faded in popularity during the 2025 season, per viewership reports released on Aug. 18.
Colorado dropping to 3-9 the previous season had lots to do with the fade. Some fans believed that the Buffaloes' season opener at Georgia Tech wouldn't draw high interest, despite the contest earning a primetime slot for Sept. 3.
However, looks like the Coach Prime effect is very much alive for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, after this feat occurred ahead of kickoff against the Yellow Jackets.
Mark Colorado vs. Georgia Tech Already hit
Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta became sold out ahead of the game. Which officially becomes the first sold out crowd for a Yellow Jackets home opener in 20 years.
Georgia Tech coach Brent Key, however, received the notion that Colorado versus his program would draw high interest. E specially when he dove into the presence of Sanders stepping onto the field.
"Deion is the biggest sports celebrity probably to ever play in the city of Atlanta is coming back home. I’ve equated it to Tom Brady coaching North Carolina and then going to play Boston College. It’s a big deal," Key said to reporters on Sept. 1 before the game.
He added how Sanders still left an imprint on the state of Georgia during his time with both the Atlanta Falcons and the Braves of Major League Baseball.
Sanders' Atlanta run officially ended in the 1994 season, joining the San Francisco 49ers to spearhead their return to the Super Bowl and winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Still, Sanders remains a beloved fixture in the Peach State.
But there's another element that explains the sold out crowd between the Big 12 and ACC program.
Colorado vs. Georgia Tech's Peach State Angle
This game features parents, relatives, close family friends and even high school coaches helping fill the seats at Bobby Dodd Stadium. And not just limited to the Georgia Tech side either.
Colorado will have its own Georgia contingent in the house. All thanks to Sanders and his coaching staff plucking past talent from the Peach State.
Quarterback Julian Lewis hails from Carrolton, Georgia where he emerged as a decorated high school quarterback. Lewis compiled 11,010 passing yards and tossed 144 touchdowns for the Peach State powerhouse. He earned a 39-4 record as a three-year varsity starter and at one time, was verbally committed to USC before flipping to Sanders and the Buffaloes before the Dec. 2024 signing period.
Lewis isn't the only notable Buffalo making a homecoming here. Left tackle Bo Hughley comes back to a state he knows quite well. Hughley played for coach Kirby Smart and Georgia Tech's in-state rival, the Georgia Bulldogs, before transferring to Colorado. Hughley even owns a personal 3-0 record against the Yellow Jackets before manning the blindside for this non-conference showdown.
Colorado has appriximately 17 different players on the 2026 roster hailing from Georgia. Lewis and Hughley figure to play the largest roles. And those players have their own "home" crowd beforehand.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna