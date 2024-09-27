Mel Kiper Jr. on Shedeur Sanders as top QB: Has to "survive" when others couldn't
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently expressed his belief that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders could be the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. After leading the Buffaloes to a 3-1 start, despite enduring 15 sacks in four games, Sanders has shown exceptional resilience, which Kiper believes separates him from other top quarterback prospects like Georgia’s Carson Beck and Texas’ Quinn Ewers.
During ESPN’s First Draft segment, Kiper emphasized Sanders' ability to compete behind a struggling offensive line. He posed a hypothetical question, asking how Sanders would perform if he played for powerhouse programs like Georgia or Texas. Kiper argued that if Sanders were surrounded by the talent available at those schools, his draft stock would be even higher. Conversely, he questioned how Beck or Ewers might fare if they had to endure the same level of adversity Sanders faces at Colorado. This resilience, Kiper suggested, is what makes Sanders an elite quarterback prospect.
The Buffaloes’ most recent victory came in a dramatic 38-31 overtime win over Baylor, where Sanders threw a Hail Mary touchdown to tie the game despite being sacked eight times. His ability to persevere through relentless defensive pressure is one of the reasons Kiper is ready to crown him as the top quarterback prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Shedeur Sanders has had to survive," Kiper said. "I don't know any other quarterback that could, and still be out there... to keep getting back up and competing. I'm ready to put Shedeur at QB1, I really am, just because of that reason."
Through four games, Sanders has completed 67.9 percent of his passes, accumulating 1,340 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. His consistency and ability to lead his team in critical moments, even when under constant pressure, have impressed Kiper. Given the struggles Bryce Young has faced behind a weak offensive line in the NFL, Sanders’ ability to succeed under similar circumstances could make him a valuable prospect.
"They can't block up front and give him enough to not get hit. I don't care about sacks, how many times does he get hit? How many times is he under duress? And I see him competing and making plays," Kiper added. "I just wonder how these other guys would fare, and I wonder how, if we had Shedeur with these powerhouses in college football, like Georgia, how would he fare... what would we be saying about Shedeur, if he were playing for those teams right now?"
With tough matchups ahead, including games against ranked opponents like Utah, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State, Sanders has more opportunities to prove himself as a top-tier NFL prospect.