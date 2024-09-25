Deion Sanders says everyone except a "couple of haters" knows Shedeur is great
Deion Sanders is incredibly proud of his son Shedeur Sanders' performance as quarterback, despite being critical at times. Over the course of three games, Coach Prime has closely evaluated Shedeur's play and is thrilled with what he has seen.
According to Deion, Shedeur has been consistently impressive, except for a single pass, which was the goal line pick-six at Nebraska. This evaluation emphasizes the high standard Deion holds for his son, both as a father and as a coach.
"He’s been consistently Shedeur, except for one pass, Sanders said. "The thing about him, everyone in here, but maybe a couple of y’all, you know when the ball (is) in his hands, we got a chance. Everybody here knows that, right? Except for a couple haters. You know that. But I’m not directing that at nobody. That’s just how I talk."
Balancing the dual roles of dad and coach isn't always easy for Deion Sanders. He openly admits to being tougher on Shedeur, as well as on his other son Shilo, who also plays for Colorado. Despite the challenges, Deion finds a way to manage this dynamic, knowing that Shedeur's performance on the field directly impacts the team's success. “Everybody on the team feels that way,” Deion remarked, emphasizing that when Shedeur is in control, the entire team feels confident about their chances of winning.
Shedeur Sanders has delivered outstanding statistics so far, with 1,340 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and a 67.9% completion rate over four games this season. He is on track to surpass his numbers from last year, demonstrating growth in his second season at Colorado.
As Coach Prime continues to guide his son, both as a dad and coach, he remains critical but undeniably proud, knowing that as long as Shedeur is on the field, Colorado has a fighting chance in every game. This weekend, Shedeur will look to continue his strong play as Colorado takes on UCF (3:30 p.m. ET/ TV: FOX).