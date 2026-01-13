Jordan Seaton's Projected NIL Value in Transfer Portal

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton announced that he is entering the transfer portal, immediately making him one of the top transfers available, regardless of position. As Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes lose the former five-star recruit, Seaton is expected to receive a lucrative name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal out of the transfer portal.

According to On3's industry rankings, Seaton is the No. 4 transfer in the country. Only quarterback Sam Leavitt, wide receiver Cam Coleman, and defensive end Chaz Coleman are ranked ahead of Seaton, and all three have already committed to their new teams.

On3's Shannon Terry predicted that Seaton "will command $3.5 to $4.0M in this market."

Seaton has one of the highest NIL valuations in the country at $1.7 million, per On3. Seaton's NIL valuation is not necessarily what he has been earning at Colorado, but rather it's an estimation of his market value. His roster value is expected to climb as one of the best players in college football at one of the most important positions on the field.

With Seaton entering the transfer portal, the former Buffs star is expected to command a large NIL package. During his time with the Buffaloes, Seaton held NIL deals with Raising Cane's and Taco Bell, and former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders even gifted the left tackle a Maybach worth six figures.

At Colorado, Seaton won the 2025 Buffalo Heart Award, a special honor given out by Buffs fans.

Jordan Seaton's Transfer Portal Announcement

Seaton announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday, days before the portal closes on Jan. 16. While Seaton had to enter into the portal before the deadline, he does not need to make his commitment by then.

He posted a heartfelt letter on his Instagram while announcing he will not be playing for Colorado in 2026.

"As I reflect on my time at Colorado, it's hard to put into words what this chapter has truly meant to me. I never imagined this journey would come to a close in this way, but I am deeply grateful for every moment that led me here. I also reflect on Justice Elliott whose [sic] no longer with me but his belief in me continues to guide and motivate me," Seaton wrote.

"From day one, my experience was filled with gratitude, love, and unwavering positivity. Colorado became more than just a program I was proud and honored to represent. It became a place I will always consider home. I want to sincerely thank Rick George, Coach Prime, Coach Ray, Coach Gunnar, Coach G, Coach Dre, Swasey, Coach J. Phil, Chef Solomon, Brady, AP, Lo, Luke, and Smitty, Ms. LT, and the entire staff. The relationships built and memories created during my time here will stay with me forever," he continued.

"To my brothers who will be on that field next season, keep grinding, keep believing, and keep rolling. And to the fans of Colorado, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and supporting me every step of the way. This chapter may be closing, but the impact of this experience and the people who helped shape it will stay with me for life."

