Michigan State's Ethan Boyd transfers to Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes weren't done adding to the roster on Thursday. Former Michigan State offensive lineman Ethan Boyd made it official and announced he would be joining Coach Prime in Boulder. At 6-foot-7, and 325 pounds, the big blocker spent the last two seasons as a backup and was primed to start in East Lansing.
Boyd, who is a Michigan native, leaves home for the first time in his career. The former three-star appeared in 12 games last season, including making three starts at right tackle. He moved on from MSU fairly quickly after entering the portal on Tuesday. Michigan State, like Colorado, has dealt with roster turnover under new head coach Jonathan Smith, who came over from Oregon State.
The move with Boyd coming to Boulder leaves Colorado negative six in the portal to the year. That total is expected to fluctuate a bit before the start of the season. Pro Football Focus gave Boyd an overall grade of 60.5, a run-block grade of 67.7 and a pass-block grade of 43.3 for his 2023 campaign. Another great offensive lineman to add in the Buffs' rotation.
Boyd will have two years of eligibility left on the books.