Mississippi State RB commit Rashad Amos transfers to Colorado
Rashad Amos announced he would be Boulder bound on Friday. The Mississippi State transfer wasn't set on being in Starkville and became the latest player to join Coach Prime and Colorado.
The former South Carolina rusher got a taste of the SEC before going to Miami (Ohio) and put up 1,075 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. He was top-three in the Mid-American Conference for rushing yards and touchdowns. Amos is considered a tough, hard-nosed downhill runner with the right mix of speed and agility who will never shy away from contact. He took a visit out to Colorado this week and was reportedly blow away by the next-level facilities and instruction.
The Buffaloes also secured Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden from the transfer portal during this open window period. They'll both bring experience to CU's backfield and can add blocking support in the passing game. The news of Amos joining the Buffs comes after losing Alton McCaskill, Dylan Edwards, and Sy'veon Wilkerson. Overall, Colorado is negative six in the portal as of Friday.
Amos was one of the top available running backs in the portal. There were several Power Five programs calling for his services before he decided on Colorado. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.