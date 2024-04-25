Dylan Edwards says two of Colorado's rivals are on his short list
Dylan Edwards wasted no time trying to find his next school. The former ESPN Top 150 player recently leaked a list of his top six to On3's Hayes Fawcett. There were no real surprises, except for one school, which happened to be CU's most-hated rival.
Ole Miss, UCLA, Texas A&M, Georgia, Kansas State, and Nebraska are the so-called "main schools," according to Edwards. The latter two happen to be opponents on the Buffs' schedule this season. Every school except Nebraska is a contender or puts the rusher in a better situation than Colorado right now. However, the group of six raises a lot of questions about what might be happening with Deion Sanders and the Buffs.
Edwards was coming off his first Track and Field season in Boulder and was built to be featured in Pat Shumur's offense. Keep in mind, Sanders has known the former Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year since he was nine-years-old. This wasn't another player brought in to compete.
“This year, I’m playing way more receiver,” Edwards said before entering the portal. “I’m more dynamic in our offense. I am in the running back room, but I view myself as not a running back or a receiver. I’m just an all-around threat towards the defense.”
Shurmur's scheme to have Shedeur Sanders lead the offense is no secret. The hybrid role Edwards was going to take on wasn't new and was nothing but expanding. So, what's so different outside of Boulder other than overall vision or personnel? Edwards' follow-up might have a lot to do with his current situation.
“I’ve tried to be more of a leader in the running back room, as well. I want more,” Edwards said. “You’ll see me kind of feisty and mad at some people when they don’t do their assignments and stuff like that, just because I want to win. That’s my main thing.”
Edwards was expected to be the No. 1 with the Buffs and leaves along with fellow running backs Sy'veon Wilkerson and Alton McCaskill. The trio saw the writing on the wall with Ohio State's Dallan Hayden coming to Boulder and a few visits from other running backs on the books. Not to mention, freshman Micah Welch has made a big splash with Sanders and the coaching staff.
Edwards will have three years of eligibility left at his next stop. He'll likely end up back in his home state when the dust settles.