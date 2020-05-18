Monday Mailbag: May Mayhem

Introducing the newest BuffsCountry weekly segment/article, the Monday Mailbag!

BuffsCountry will be taking questions from Colorado Buffaloes fans and then compile them for a Monday mailbag every week. This may be a video or a podcast in future weeks but it will be an article this week.

Thanks to our friends at AllBuffs, we are all stocked up with questions this week.

Let's get to it.

Darth Snow on AllBuffs: Favorite QB recruit on the board?

This is a tough one. I liked Heinrich Haarberg a lot but I knew it would be over once Nebraska offered. He committed about four days after they offered. There are things I like about Drew Carter, he's very athletic and has excellent mechanics throwing the football. I'm not sure he's an elite prospect. I don't really think anybody is an elite prospect left on the board. I'm going to go with Cole Lourd. CU hasn't offered yet but social media indicates they know about him. I turned on the tape and the first thing I noticed was how bad his offensive line is. A quarterback with a bad offensive line in high school tends to have a better understanding of where the pressure is going to come from and figures out ways to get the ball out quickly. He also doesn't need a platform to throw the ball and can get the ball 30-40 yards down the field effortlessly. I think he has a lot of tools that I like in a quarterback and his offensive line holds him back from receiving a bunch of interest.

Creebuzz on AllBuffs: Every time a new staff is hired, there seems to be a positive surprise with one staff member being a better recruiter than expected. Who do you think that will be?

Very good question. I've already said this out loud a few teams but for me, it's Taylor Embree. Recruits have told me they love how he's on the younger side and feels more relatable when they have conversations. I haven't had the chance to speak with him but on Mark Johnson's podcast he just sounded really cool and I think that goes a long way with recruits. Also the pedigree of getting to coach George Kittle, I've pretty much heard every tight end recruit mention that so I think that's already making an impact. Plus you throw in that there are some very good tight ends in Colorado and I think he should have some success.

Jalepeno on AllBuffs: Is CU ready to play an 11 game conference schedule?

I'm not exactly sure who you mean by CU. Is the athletic department and coaching staff preparing for one? Definitely. They are preparing for all of the options at the moment and that seems like one that gained some steam over the last week. So are they ready from a logistics standpoint? Yes, or at least preparing for it. Are they ready from a football standpoint? No, they're not ready for their regular schedule either. No spring practices and a new coach that hasn't been able to spend time with the team. And you a throw in a new quarterback, it is currently a recipe for a disaster. But ask me this question after I watch a few practices.

Darth Snow on AllBuffs: Which staff member is disappointing on the recruiting trail?

It is probably too early to tell but I'll still throw out a few names. I know Brett Maxie has gotten some slack and rightfully so because it seems most of the defensive back recruiting is coming from Demetrice Martin. But I still believe he has lots of connections in Texas and Florida that will be utilized. I'm not ready to judge him yet. For me, it's Danny Langsdorf. How obvious is it that they need a quarterback? Yet he hasn't been very aggressive. The only uncommitted quarterback that he has offered is Drew Carter and he doesn't have any other power conference options. I'm not convinced that he believes he can recruit the top quarterbacks.

Highlander on AllBuffs: How many licks does it take you to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop?

Google says 364 but I'll find out myself and get back to you on that.

married2abuff on AllBuffs: Tailgating or no tailgating....that is the question.

First of all, congrats on the marriage. Second, do you mind tailgating in your driveway or back yard? You can still invite some friends over as long as it's less than 10 people. Have you ever tailgated in February? That might be a possibility as well.

Creebuzz on AllBuffs: Lawson Lovering, the 7 footer out of Wyoming, jumped significantly in the recruiting rankings and is starting to gain more national attention. He has been a verbal commit to CU for a while. How firm is the commitment and who might the Buffs have to fend off for his signature?

Creebuzz is nailing it with the questions. I've heard very locked in. Him and his family love Tad Boyle and what he's doing at Colorado. Lovering hears from other coaches but tends to politely tell them to look elsewhere. I'm hesitant to say completely locked in because I think it would be life-changing for any basketball recruit to get a call from Roy Williams or John Calipari. But I think it would take a blue blood to get him to flip.

Creebuzz on AllBuffs: True or False: CU will win a regular season conference title in basketball within the next three years.

This question has less to do with what's happening at Colorado and more to do with the rest of the Pac-12. The Pac-12 has been down the last three years or so and I believe it's on its way back up. Stanford and Arizona State are now recruiting five-stars. UCLA seems to be revitalized. And the conference still has Arizona and Oregon. I really like how this team is going to look in three years. You have athleticism, scoring and ballhandling ability at the guard spot with Dominique Clifford and Keeshawn Barthelemy. You have versatile forwards that can guard multiple positions in Luke O'Brien, Jabari Walker and Tristan da Silva. And then you'll have the rim protection and presence of Lawson Lovering. Can we see who else they land in 2021 before I answer this?

Quarantini on AllBuffs: Should Tad be in the hot seat?

I was hesitant to take this question but I did say I'm going to take them all. Look I understand it's worrisome how it seems like he's lost the locker room in three different seasons now. But the team this past season was still going to go to the tournament. Appearing in the tournament every other year or so is really all you can expect with the resources at Colorado. I really like how he's building this team for the future. He landed two four-star recruits and a top 20 grad transfer. He has a top 60 recruit coming next year. I do think he has to look in the mirror and make changes but I think he will do that. So the answer is no.

wsp4820 on AllBuffs: What type of bear is best?

Koala. How could you not love a koala bear?

BuffTuba on AllBuffs: What the ramifications and thoughts about Dani Jones and Joe Klecker leaving?

What are your thoughts on Kirsty Hodkins returning to the women's golf team?

First of all, rest in peace super duper tuba cheer. Will never be forgotten. And thank you for asking these questions.

Dani Jones and Joe Klecker can get there money! They deserve it, they're both very talented athletes. They were both expected to graduate this year but the NCAA is allowing spring sport seniors to return for an additional year of eligibility, meaning they had the option to return. But they couldn't run cross country and would only be able to do track so it would've been awkward and I never thought they'd return. I always expect the track and cross country teams to reload so they'll be fine.

The women's golf team has a legitimate chance next season to qualify for the NCAAs. Hailey Schalk, out of Holy Family, was on her way to becoming the first four-time individual state champion in men's or women's golf ever in the state of Colorado. Until the season got canceled. They also brought in some good international recruits. Now with Hodgkins returning, they have a legitimate 1-2 punch and I'm excited to see what the longest-tenured women's coach at CU Anne Kelly, can do with the team next year.

Uncle Luko on AllBuffs: Will we get an edge rusher?

I do think brian Michalowski lands an edge rusher. He is in on a bunch of them. I believe they have the best chance of landing Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge, Patrick Hisatake or Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Arden Walker has also been recruited as an OLB and is explosive off the edge. But I think he will bulk up and play with a hand in the ground in college. They don't necessarily need an OLB with Wells, Montgomery and Thomas all being juniors in terms of eligibility, but I think Michalowski will land one.

Not Sure on AllBuffs: Have all facilities renovations been out on hold during the virus? If not, are there any projects we can expect to see taking place in the next year or two?

Yes, so the only one we know they are working on at the moment is wifi in the stadium. All others are basically on hold due to budget restrictions. But that doesn't mean they aren't planning things. I think speaker upgrades will come to both Folsom and the Events Center in the next three years. And eventually, they will redo the west side at Folsom but they have to bring in a lot of money before they can do that. It needs some serious upgrades.

BuffsRising on AllBuffs: Have you heard anything new about the new offensive scheme being installed?

I have talked to a few people but obviously won't know anything for sure until they practice. My understanding is it will be sort of a blend of west coast/air raid concepts in the passing game and then mostly a zone running scheme. They are going to utilize the tight end more than they did during Darrin Chiaverini's first stint. I know that for a fact and that should help a ton in the run game.

buffspokerams on AllBuffs: Considering Dorrell’s late start and the pandemic putting visits on hold. What’s a realistic recruiting class CU can expect to have for 2021?

Good question. I spoke about this in a recent video which I'll put at the top of this story. We are going to have to use average rating to evaluate this class. We know it's going to be smaller so looking at the rankings isn't going to do any good. I think if they land solid players at positions of need tight end, linebacker and safety then it will be successful. They have to land at least two composite four-stars and I think that's doable. Most seasons under MacIntyre they were lucky to get one.

buff4bcs1985 on AllBuffs: Can you convince me that Karl Dorrell and this staff Can/Will be successful?

The reason I've been impressed with Dorrell is his ability to handle the staff. I truly think head coaches are only as good as their staff. If your staff can recruit and develop, your team will be very successful. He has hired a staff full of NFL experience but they also seem to have the chops to recruit. I think you have two elite recruiters in Chiaverini and Martin. Then you have good recruiters in Michalowski, Hagan, Embree and Wilson behind them. The jury is still out on a couple of the others. So I think Dorrell can be a very good CEO type because it seems coaches want to coach with him and as long as he's comfortable in that position and continues to build his staff, he can be successful.

patebuff on AllBuffs: Thoughts on the make-up of Dorrell's assistant coaches? Most like the defensive side of coaches but a lot to be desired on the offensive side.

I think I pretty much answered this question in the last question. I will say this about the offense, it has a chance to be good. I think this will be a much better go around for Chiaverini at offensive coordinator. You start to look back at what he did in 2018 and there are a lot of reasons he was unsuccessful. You can start with the offensive line, it was abysmal in 2018 and that was his co-offensive coordinator's position group. Adams should have never held that position. Chiaverini only had Roper around him who had called plays at this level. He now has Langsdorf and Dorrell for advice. I also think he learned a lot about run schemes from Jay Johnson. In 2018, Chev was brand new, had a bad offensive line and a quarterback that didn't understand progressions. He still was 5-0, had a Heisman contender and Montez was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football at the time. Then it spiraled out of control but I believe Chiaverini has learned a lot and will be better.

khahn11 on Twitter: With the thin QB room, are the Buffs looking to sign one or two quarterbacks for the 2021 quarterbacks?

So I think it's too late to sign two high school quarterbacks in the 2021 class. They are already behind the 8-ball to sign one. But I'm not going to rule out bringing in a transfer to come in and compete. They always pop up and we'll figure out how much they are sold on Brendon Lewis. But the more competition the better.