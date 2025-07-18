Travis Hunter Nominated For Prestigious Big 12 Award
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter has been nominated for the 2024-2025 Big 12 Athlete of the Year the Big 12 announced on Thursday. The former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star is joined by soccer star Jordan Nytes as the two Buffaloes nominees. Each school in the conference nominated one male and one female athlete that competed for them in the 2024-2025 season.
The nominees are currently being released in alphabetical order by school from July 14 to July 23. The male and female winners of the award will be announced on Thursday, July 24.
Travis Hunter and Jordan Nytes Named Colorado Buffaloes Nominees
The two Colorado Buffaloes athletes that are nominated for Big 12 Athlete of the Year are football player Travis Hunter and soccer player Jordan Nytes.
Here is the complete list of Big 12 athletes that have been nominated so far.
Arizona Wildcats: Colton Smith (Tennis) and Devyn Netz (Softball)
Arizona State Sun Devils: Cam Skattebo (Football) and Kenzie Brown (Softball)
Baylor Bears: Nathanial Ezekiel (Track and Field) and Alexis Brown (Track and Field)
BYU Cougars: James Corrigan (Track and Field) and Lexy Halladay-Lowry (Long Distance)
UCF Knights: RJ Harvey (Football) and Hannah Lovejoy (UCF Knights)
Cincinatti Bearcats: Kerrington Cross (Baseball) and Joleigh Frye (Swimming and Diving)
Hunter had a memorable season with the Buffaloes. Playing both cornerback and wide receiver at an elite level, Hunter won the 2024 Heisman trophy. He also won the Chuck Bednarik Award for being the best defender in college football and the Fred Biletnikoff award for being the best wide receiver in the nation.
On defense, Hunter recorded 36 total tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble. On the offensive side of the ball, he had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns.
In addition to all of these awards for things on the field, Hunter also won the 2025 Bowlsby Award, which recognizes student athletes that display excellence and leadership on and off the field.
Hunter was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars had their sights set on Hunter and traded up from the No. 5 pick to No. 2 with the Cleveland Browns to get him. Jacksonville paid a hefty price for this, giving up multiple picks in this draft but also their first round pick in next year's draft as well.
On the soccer field, Jordan Nytes became the the third goalkeeper in Colorado program history to earn All-America honors. She was named the Big 12 goalkeeper of the year and set a school record for most consecutive minutes with a clean sheet, not allowing a goal for 583 minutes and 33 seconds. She will return for her senior year this upcoming season.