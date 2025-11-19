Colorado’s Oldest Fan Celebrates 101st Birthday
Boulder, Colorado’s most famous symbol of loyalty, has reached yet another milestone. Peggy Coppom, the legendary Colorado Buffaloes superfan, turned 101 this week, celebrating with family, former athletes, coaches, and generations of fans whose lives she’s touched with her simple devotion to CU.
For Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Peggy is a familiar face in the stands. “Miss Peggy, in her own tremendous, loving way, she gives all of us hope,” Sanders shared last season. “You know how many decades we’re apart? But we still found one another. I thank God for that.”
Decades in the Stands
If you want to know what it means to show up—through good seasons and bad— you’ll hear Peggy’s name every time. After attending her first CU football game in 1940, Coppom, alongside her late twin sister Betty Hoover, became a fixture in the stands. For nearly six decades, the twins rarely missed a home game, their loyalty unwavering even as Boulder changed and college football along with it.
Over the years, Peggy has watched Colorado battle through everything from stadium renovations to conference realignments. Her seat at Folsom Field has weathered championship runs and heartbreaks.
“Once we could afford season tickets, we jumped in,” she once recalled.
Now, Peggy has watched more than 330 home games, and her near-perfect attendance record is a feat matched by few in college sports.
More Than A Superfan
Peggy Coppom’s story is a legacy that is woven into Boulder’s history. She and Betty saw Boulder transform from a small town into a lively college city of more than 100,000, with the university at its heart. They raised families while supporting CU from the stands and navigated losing seasons, and Peggy has embraced the program’s modern rise under Coach Prime.
Even after breaking her femur in 2024, Peggy made it to the Buffs season opener and is a familiar face at the Downtown Boulder Pearl Street rally and at bowl games.
A Person of Hope and Joy
Peggy’s enthusiasm and kindness are infectious. On her 101st birthday, she was surprised by former CU star Jaylyn Sherrod at the CU women’s basketball game—one of many small celebrations joining together to honor Peggy.
For much of the community, Peggy’s life stands as an example of hope and joy, no matter the scoreboard or the challenges that come with being a fan of the Buffaloes.
Coach Prime’s public admiration has only magnified her legacy, weaving Peggy’s story into the current era of CU athletics.
“She’s consistent with who she is,” Sanders said. “Her memory is sharp as a tack. Just always pleasant... always has something profound and peaceful to say to me.”
Legacy Continues
Peggy Coppom’s 101 years encapsulate the best of the Buffs Nation and Boulder community. She shows the ability to show up and to celebrate the players at their very best. Her advice for fans and athletes is to always cherish the memories, love the people, and stay true to the black and gold.
Peggy summed up her induction into the CU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022, saying, “I can't think of one person or anybody that's ever been given an award like this for simply having a good time.”