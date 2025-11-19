Buffs Beat

Colorado’s Oldest Fan Celebrates 101st Birthday

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and Buffs Nation are celebrating Peggy Coppom’s 101st birthday on Wednesday. Here’s why Colorado’s beloved superfan has inspired the Buffaloes community.

James Carnes

Dec 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fan Peggy Coppom during the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fan Peggy Coppom during the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boulder, Colorado’s most famous symbol of loyalty, has reached yet another milestone. Peggy Coppom, the legendary Colorado Buffaloes superfan, turned 101 this week, celebrating with family, former athletes, coaches, and generations of fans whose lives she’s touched with her simple devotion to CU. 

For Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Peggy is a familiar face in the stands. “Miss Peggy, in her own tremendous, loving way, she gives all of us hope,” Sanders shared last season. “You know how many decades we’re apart? But we still found one another. I thank God for that.”

Decades in the Stands

Boulder, CO Colorado Buffaloes fans Peggy Coppom Betty Hoover Utah Utes Coach Prime Deion Sanders Folsom Field Coors Events
Feb 21, 2013; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans Peggy Coppom (left) and Betty Hoover (right) cheer on in the second half of the game against the Utah Utes at the Coors Events Center. The Buffaloes defeated the Utes 60-50. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If you want to know what it means to show up—through good seasons and bad— you’ll hear Peggy’s name every time. After attending her first CU football game in 1940, Coppom, alongside her late twin sister Betty Hoover, became a fixture in the stands. For nearly six decades, the twins rarely missed a home game, their loyalty unwavering even as Boulder changed and college football along with it.

Over the years, Peggy has watched Colorado battle through everything from stadium renovations to conference realignments. Her seat at Folsom Field has weathered championship runs and heartbreaks. 

“Once we could afford season tickets, we jumped in,” she once recalled.

Now, Peggy has watched more than 330 home games, and her near-perfect attendance record is a feat matched by few in college sports.

More Than A Superfan

Boulder, CO Colorado Buffaloes Coach Prime Deion Sanders Peggy Coppom Folsom Field
Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach holds the hand of fan Peggy Coppom before the start of the spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Peggy Coppom’s story is a legacy that is woven into Boulder’s history. She and Betty saw Boulder transform from a small town into a lively college city of more than 100,000, with the university at its heart. They raised families while supporting CU from the stands and navigated losing seasons, and Peggy has embraced the program’s modern rise under Coach Prime.

Even after breaking her femur in 2024, Peggy made it to the Buffs season opener and is a familiar face at the Downtown Boulder Pearl Street rally and at bowl games. 

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Hit With Unfortunate News Following First NFL Game

MORE: Kenny Dillingham Opens Up About Deion Sanders’ Tough Year At Colorado

MORE: What Myles Garrett's Candid Comments Tell Us About Shedeur Sanders

A Person of Hope and Joy

Boulder, Colorado Colorado Buffaloes Peggy Coppom Deion Sanders Coach Prime 101st Birthday
Feb 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fan Peggy Coppom cheers in the first half against the Baylor Bears at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Peggy’s enthusiasm and kindness are infectious. On her 101st birthday, she was surprised by former CU star Jaylyn Sherrod at the CU women’s basketball game—one of many small celebrations joining together to honor Peggy. 

For much of the community, Peggy’s life stands as an example of hope and joy, no matter the scoreboard or the challenges that come with being a fan of the Buffaloes.​​

Coach Prime’s public admiration has only magnified her legacy, weaving Peggy’s story into the current era of CU athletics.

“She’s consistent with who she is,” Sanders said. “Her memory is sharp as a tack. Just always pleasant... always has something profound and peaceful to say to me.”

Legacy Continues

Boulder, Colorado Colorado Buffaloes fan Peggy Coppom CU Events Center Coach Prime Deion Sanders 101st Birthday
Feb 2, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fan Peggy Coppom (center) cheers in the first half against the California Golden Bears at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Peggy Coppom’s 101 years encapsulate the best of the Buffs Nation and Boulder community. She shows the ability to show up and to celebrate the players at their very best. Her advice for fans and athletes is to always cherish the memories, love the people, and stay true to the black and gold.

Peggy summed up her induction into the CU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022, saying, “I can't think of one person or anybody that's ever been given an award like this for simply having a good time.”

feed

Published
James Carnes
JAMES CARNES

James Carnes is a reporter for the Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has written articles for FanSided, SB Nation and DNVR. He played football at Div. II CSU-Pueblo before transferring to the University of Colorado Boulder, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Master's degree in Organizational Leadership. While at CU, he was also a keynote speaker and published an autobiography Little Man, Big God. He was featured in the Boulder Daily Camera, CU Independent, Denver Post and The Mountain-Ear. Outside of sports, James is a musician and the lead vocalist and frontman of Christian metalcore band Finding Neverland. ​

Home/Football