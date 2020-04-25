BuffsCountry
Steven Montez Signs with Washington Redskins as Undrafted Free Agent

Chase Howell

A lot of people expected Steven Montez to be selected in the NFL Draft. Although 10 quarterbacks were selected, Montez was not one of them. 

The Athletic was first to report Montez is signing with the Washington Redskins. 

The 6-foot-4 gunslinger lands in Washington where he'll have a chance to compete in a group of mediocre quarterbacks. They drafted Dwayne Haskins last season in the first round but there has been no indication he is the answer. 

Montez, as a three-year starter, broke 43 CU records during his time in Boulder, 31 outright and nine tied. His 61 career touchdowns were the most in Colorado history.

Even with the records, he was very inconsistent at Colorado.

Montez is one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class. During Colorado’s five-game winning streak to begin 2018, Montez accounted for 1,545 yards of total offense with 13 touchdowns (11 passing), with just two interceptions. At times, Montez looked the part of an NFL quarterback with his poise, arm strength, and 6-foot-4, 231-pound frame. 

He certainly has all the measurables that had scouts drooling, but far too often, the El Paso native struggled with his decision making, going through progressions, and footwork in the pocket. Additionally, Montez never took the next step in terms of production that many expected him to. In all fairness, he lacked consistency, playing for three different offensive coordinators and three different quarterback coaches during his time as the starter. 

Still, Montez has the potential to develop into an NFL quarterback. To succeed, he’ll likely need to spend some time on the bench and learn under the tutelage of Haskins and hope his coaches can help eliminate his bad habits. While translating his pure talent into success.

