Shedeur Sanders Makes Statement On NFL Future In Pro Bowl

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders earned his first Pro Bowl selection and boosted his NFL future with his performance.

The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback had a strong performance in his first Pro Bowl appearance, throwing two touchdown passes and two two-point conversions. While he threw two interceptions, the NFC defense played at a high level, also intercepting Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This was the fourth straight year of the Pro Bowl being a flag football matchup, where the league’s stars come together. Sanders earned a spot in the Pro Bowl, replacing New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, joining Burrow and Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco on the AFC team.

Thank you to all the coaches, players, and fans for allowing me to be a part of the Pro Bowl! It was an amazing experience—connecting with the guys, learning, and growing. Truly grateful for the opportunity and hoping to stay connected. Thank you, GOD 🙏🏾🔥 @NFL — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) February 4, 2026

Shedeur Sanders' Mentality to Boost NFL Future

In addition to his on-field performance, Sanders boosted his NFL future with his mentality following his rookie season. Ahead of the Pro Bowl, Sanders discussed his mindset after a 2025 season full of ups and downs.

“I think overall, it helped me get to myself quicker. I think I’m almost there. I think I’m almost back to myself fully, emotionally, mentally, and physically,” Sanders said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’m just excited to be around the game, be around these great players, and that I was able to be selected to be here.”

Following his final season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders has faced an uphill battle, being one of the biggest storylines of the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming out of Colorado, there was a belief that Sanders would be a first-round draft pick, even expected to be among the first two quarterbacks off the board.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders ended up being the sixth quarterback selected, going to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. Not only that, he was the second quarterback the Browns took after selecting Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

MORE: Breaking Down Colorado's Updated Running Back Room

MORE: Projected Offensive Depth Chart for the Colorado Buffaloes Next Season

MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Blunt Response to Shedeur Sanders Pro Bowl Controversy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Sanders began his rookie year as the No. 4 quarterback on the depth chart and had to work his way up. In week 12, Sanders made his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders and led the Browns to a win. It has been a tough year for Sanders, but he went from falling to the fifth round of the NFL draft to earning a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie year.

Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; West quarterback Shedeur Sanders of Colorado (2) looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the East at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders Proves Ability to Improve with Colorado Buffaloes

After spending last offseason preparing for the draft while dealing with the spotlight, Sanders is entering 2026 being able to focus on improving for next season. Sanders' history with the Colorado Buffaloes proves he can take a big step as a player.

Sanders transferred to Colorado after the program won just one game in 2022. In Sanders' first game with the Buffaloes, he led the team to a big road win against TCU. After leading the Buffaloes to four wins, Sanders finished the season with a 69.3 completion percentage, passing for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Just one year later, Sanders took a big step forward, leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record, 7-2 against Big 12 opponents. He passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, also improving his completion percentage to 74.0.

With how Sanders jumped in his second season with the Colorado Buffaloes, he can do the same in the NFL and solidify himself as a franchise quarterback.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES