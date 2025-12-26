Where Zarian McGill's NFL Draft Stock Stands After Strong Season At Colorado
With plenty to prove following an All-Big 12 Conference snub, Zarian McGill will enter the pre-NFL Draft process as one of the most undervalued offensive linemen in the class.
The former Louisiana Tech transfer joined the Colorado Buffaloes prior to this past season and made an immediate impact in Boulder, starting at center in all 12 games. A catalyst for Colorado's improved offensive line play, McGill allowed only one sack, one quarterback hit and eight hurries.
Even more, McGill graded out as the Big 12's 10th-best offensive lineman and the fourth-best center, according to CU. He played the most offensive snaps on the team (774) and was Pro Football Focus' Big 12 Center of the Week in Week 6.
Unfortunately for McGill, his lack of postseason recognition and Colorado's three-win season don't bode well for his draft stock. A strong pro day would help, but the 6-foot-2, 320-pounder center is likely headed toward an undrafted free-agent contract or a rookie mini-camp invite.
Zarian McGill Declares For NFL Draft
Coming off a lengthy college career that included stops at Jones College, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech and Colorado, McGill formally declared for the 2026 NFL Draft earlier this month.
"I would like to say a special thank you to all my coaches, my brothers, athletic trainers, nutrition, equipment staff, advisors, counselors and instructors who always supported me and had my best interests along the way," McGill wrote on X. "Each of you have been a vital part of molding me into the man I am today.
"I would also like to acknowledge my family, friends, and fans that have supported me along my journey. You mean so much to me. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft."
McGill's dependability may be his best asset. Before starting in all 12 games at Colorado this past season, he played in all 12 games at Louisiana Tech in 2024 and started 24 games at Louisiana-Monroe from 2022-23.
If he tests well in the pre-draft process, a center-needy team may roll the dice on McGill with a Day 3 (rounds 5-7) pick.
After entering fall camp in a competition with Cooper Lovelace for the Buffs' starting center job, McGill's work ethic ultimately helped him earn the role, which he never relinquished.
"I knew it was gonna be a competition coming in, so I just tried to put my head down, go to work and stay consistent every day," McGill said last month. "I looked up and won a job, so I've been trying to stay consistent and come to work every day."
Three other standouts from coach Deion Sanders' 2025 Colorado team have so far declared for the 2026 NFL Draft: wide receiver Sincere Brown, defensive end Arden Walker and long snapper Kameron Hawkins.
