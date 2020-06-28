Will 2020 boast the "most talented" offensive line in recent memory?

Will Sherman spoke with the media last week and he said something that may be controversial to some.

“Since I’ve been here in 2017, this is probably the most talented and the most depth we’ve had on the o-line,” Sherman said.

Last season, Sherman was involved in an offensive line that saw its first NFL draft pick since David Bakhtiari in 2017.

The offensive line in 2017 had high expectations due to most of the line returning from 2017.

But Sherman might have a point, this is likely the most talented offensive line or at least the deepest.

Sherman is a three-year starter although he will be making the move back to left tackle after switching to right tackle a year previous.

“Once Arlington (Hambright) graduated I was gonna move back to the left so I'm excited to show some versatility, being able to play right and left,” Sherman said. “So I'm really excited and with drills and whatnot going on, I'm starting to get back in the groove of playing a left tackle and it feels really good.”

He will have some experience next to him in Kary Kutsch, another offensive lineman that has started a lot of games for CU. He has been Mr. Reliable for the Buffs and he will help out Sherman on that side.

At center, it’s expected to be Colby Pursell. Pursell started all 12 games at center during his freshman season but slid over to guard this past season. He dealt with health issues this past year and was only able to play in half the games. When he did play, he was vital to CU’s offensive line and they improved dramatically.

Now with Tim Lynott gone, he will move back to his more natural position at center.

Then on the right side of the line, it is all about competition.

It’s not like they don’t have options, they just don’t have clear cut starters.

The starter at right guard will likely be Casey Roddick. As a redshirt freshman last season, he played in all of the games and started in two. He has the most experience of anybody competing at the position and has the edge. Austin Johnson is another name to keep an eye on in that competition. While it appears Kanan Ray will likely compete at tackle, he can also slide in at guard.

Speaking of Ray, the most intriguing position battle is at right tackle.

It will mostly be a battle between Ray and Frank Fillip. Fillip started two games at tackle during his freshman season. He redshirted last season after the graduate transfer of Hambright.

“I'm excited for guys to compete because there's gonna be a lot of competition and it's gonna make us a lot better,” Sherman said. “So I'm excited to see who's gonna take the right tackle spot, who's gonna take the right guard spot, who the best five are gonna be because I know it's gonna be a great five.”

The hog mollies have taken a liking to new offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue’s old school style.

“He's old school and he's very smart,” Sherman said. “He loves a physical line so I'm very excited to work with him.”

Some of the techniques will be different. Rodrigue did not like the vertical set they utilized last season in passing situations. He wants to see more of a jump set and hands on blocking.

But this is a group that has the talent to be the best offensive line in a while.