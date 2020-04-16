BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

NCAA to Allow More Virtual Meetings Between Coaches and Players

Chase Howell

The NCAA announced additional hours for virtual meetings between coaches and their athletes in division one sports. 

Previously, coaches were only allowed to spend a maximum of four hours with their athletes per week. 

"At the recommendation of the Collegiate Commissioners Association Compliance Administrators, committee members voted to allow teams in all sports to require up to eight hours per week of virtual nonphysical countable activities like film review, chalk talks and team meetings. At the request of the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the committee also will require student-athletes to be provided at least one day off per week," the NCAA released in a statement. 

The new regulation will go into effect starting on April 20 and will continue through at least May 31.

Schools and teams will also be required to give at least one off day as well as prohibiting requiring activities during the school's final examination period. 

"I think that's going to be really good for coaches to have four more hours of interaction with their student-athletes," Colorado Athletic Director Rick George said.  "And so I was really glad that we come to that decision yesterday. 

When all sports were canceled in March, the NCAA had all sports go into off-season mode, limiting the extent of coach-player interaction. 

Coaches have also been making sure their players stay on top of their academics so it should hep athletes academically as well. 

With no practice time or workouts, adding more hours of virtual time makes sense. It will certainly help the Colorado football players get adjusted to their new coach. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ideal Landing Spots for Davion Taylor

BuffsCountry takes a look at three landing spots where former Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Davion Taylor could thrive.

Jack Stern

Weekly Buffdate: Basketball Signing Period

Signing day came and went on Wednesday and the Colorado Buffaloes added three weapons to the arsenal. Chase Howell breaks down the new additions.

Chase Howell

VP Mike Pence had 'productive' call with college athletic leaders

Chase Howell

Ideal Landing Spots for Laviska Shenault Jr.

BuffsCountry takes a look at three landing spots where the Colorado standout Laviska Shenault Jr. could thrive in the NFL.

Jack Stern

CU Buffs Complete Signing Day with Three Additional Signings

The 2020-21 roster for the men's basketball team is set barring any last minute surprises.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs Ink Tristan Da Silva for a Signing Day Surprise

The Colorado Buffaloes were already expecting at least two signings on Wednesday, and they got three in German forward Tristan Da Silva.

Chase Howell

Column: The only bad guy in college basketball is the NCAA

The HBO Documentary 'The Scheme' brings to light some important questions we should be asking about college basketball. Who are actually the bad guys?

Chase Howell

CU Buffs Add Another Graduate Assistant to Football Staff

Former NFL player B.J. Johnson will be joining the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff as a safeties graduate assistant.

Chase Howell

The Path into Coaching was meant to be for Nate Tomlinson

Nate Tomlinson, the Director of Player Development for the CU basketball team, was always going to be lead into coaching. And his heart was always in Colorado. The first of a multi-part series on Nate Tomlinson and CU hoops.

Chase Howell

Colorado Makes Jamier Johnson's Final Seven

Four-star cornerback Jamier Johnson released his final seven schools on Monday night and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell