How Realistic Colorado Buffaloes' Fall Camp Quarterback Battle Is

The Colorado Buffaloes’ quarterback room is only three players deep, but they all may stand a chance to win the starting job in 2026. Although redshirt freshman Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis is the favorite, transfer redshirt sophomore Isaac Wilson and freshman Kaneal Sweetwyne aren’t entirely out of the question.

But the question must be asked: do the Buffaloes really have a quarterback battle on their hands, or are they just waiting to name a starter in order to keep things competitive? As fall camp approaches, that question isn’t far from being answered.

Can Isaac Wilson win the starting quarterback job?

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson brings a bit more experience than Lewis to the table. Despite the fact that 2026 will be his redshirt sophomore campaign, Wilson has seven starts under his belt.

With the Utah Utes, he filled in for Cam Rising while he was injured in 2024. He’s appeared in a total of 10 career games. Despite Lewis being a former five-star recruit, per ESPN, Wilson had more opportunity of the two early in his career.

Wilson holds an outside chance, but he absolutely could win the Buffs’ starting job in 2026. Given his experience and the leadership he displayed during the spring season, he could push for Lewis’s role if he gets hot in fall camp.

Can Kaneal Sweetwyne win the starting quarterback job?

Kaneal Sweetwyne is an elite athlete and a huge pickup by @CUBuffsFootball - excited for his future! @its_ksweet1 pic.twitter.com/4w51yQOxqQ — Rocky Mountain Gunslingers (@RockyMtnSlinger) March 25, 2026

Sweetwyne is the intriguing unknown of this position battle, as he was a three-star recruit out of high school and will be in his first season at the college level. That said, he very well could be the Buffs’ best dual-threat option at the quarterback position. He rushed for over 900 yards and 10 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah, according to MaxPreps.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Buffs offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense is looking for that type of player at the helm, the coaching staff could potentially give Sweetwyne a look. However, being realistic, he doesn’t stand a chance to win the starting quarterback job. His skillset is certainly unique, but on one of the oldest rosters in college football, Colorado is looking for experience at quarterback.

As it stands, fans should view it as a two-horse race for the starting role.

What Colorado Buffaloes’ coaches have said about quarterback battle

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and company wouldn’t say that, though. They’ve been clear that they won’t name any favorites or starters until much closer to Week 1. While this could simply be for the sake of competition, it could also be a telltale sign that the race is far from decided.

In a press conference on April 9, Marion gave his opinion on how the race was shaping up during spring camp.

“I don’t think they’re necessarily fighting for the job,” Marion said. “They’re just trying not to count the reps and make the reps count from the standpoint of, ‘How do you operate each play? Did it end in a positive play? Did you move your group forward? Did you make the right read at the right time to make the right play?’...The guys have done a really good job.”

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Sanders, he clarified on April 7 that the way the quarterbacks would be used in the spring game wouldn’t be indicative of who would win the starting job.

“So you don’t start guessing, I’ll try to prepare you now,” Sanders said. “If this team wins the toss, this quarterback is coming out first. So don’t say, ‘Oh, he’s the starter,’ they’re teams.”

So, with a heavy number of questions still to be answered, the eyes of Buffs fans will be sternly fixed on fall camp when it kicks off in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

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