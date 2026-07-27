Colorado Buffaloes Defenders Turn Heads With Offseason Workouts

The Colorado Buffaloes are ramping up for the beginning of fall camp on Aug. 2. While practice hasn’t been held during that time, the Buffs’ secondary has been finding its own way to get work in.

Buffs defensive backs Naeten Mitchell, Jason Stokes and Jah Jah Boyd underwent an intense workout with trainer Jonny Bridgewater on Saturday. They joined other college football players and an NFL offensive lineman to help prepare for an all-important fall camp.

The work ethic of the Colorado Buffaloes’ secondary

Sep 6, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) runs with the ball against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado DBs Naeten Mitchell, Jason Stokes Jr, and Jah Jah Boyd are putting in work TOGETHER ahead of Fall Camp🔥🦬💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/LbFbX83WQk — GUCCE (@gucceCU) July 25, 2026

The Buffaloes’ secondary has proven to be a tough bunch throughout the offseason. During the spring, Buffs transfer safety and cornerback Boo Carter was seen getting work in at the Buffs’ practice facility while the team had the day off.

This trio of defensive backs is reinforcing that narrative, as they could be taking the time off to rest before the grueling season begins, but are choosing to advance their preparation instead.

The Buffaloes have a high volume of new players in their secondary, with all four of the aforementioned players being examples of that. But the work ethic that the group has displayed throughout the offseason is a great sign for Buffs fans. It shows that this group is going the extra mile to ensure its preparedness for their roles in their new program.

What this trio brings to the Colorado Buffaloes

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Naeten Mitchell during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell is the frontrunner in the group in terms of starting odds, as he was the cornerstone of the New Mexico State Aggies in 2025. He led the team in tackles with 93, 58 of which were unassisted. Additionally, he compiled seven pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three interceptions, one of which was a pick-six.

His teammates bring promise of their own, though. Boyd stood out in spring camp and posted a solid performance in the spring game with four tackles, three being unassisted, as well as a tackle for loss. He was around a winning culture in 2025 with the eventual National Champions, the Indiana Hoosiers. If he can bring that winning mentality to Colorado and win a starting role, he could carve out an impressive season.

As for Stokes, he didn’t see the field much on defense with the Utah Utes in his freshman season. He appeared in all 12 of their games but was used almost exclusively on special teams. He registered just three tackles, though two of them were unassisted, as well as one pass breakup.

Mitchell and Boyd are both entering their junior seasons, but Stokes will only be a sophomore in 2026. That said, all of them have at least a season to develop in Colorado’s system and become even more comfortable for the future. If they can use that development well, this group could be the future of the Buffs’ secondary.

Who the Colorado Buffaloes worked out with

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers center Drake Nugent (66) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Good competition always builds good players, and the Buffs faced that in their workouts. They were joined by two players from the Air Force Falcons of the Mountain West, linebacker Jake Kepler and defensive back Alex Perez. In addition, NFL center Drake Nugent was in the building. He is a former Michigan Wolverine and current player for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Buffs having the opportunity to compete with players outside their own program is rare in any type of competition at this point of the year, and could do wonders for their preparation going into fall camp.

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